Taunton man signs with Cleveland Browns; Berkley painting business is booming: Top stories

Before we begin the new week in earnest, we're taking a look back at the week that was, and the stories that led the news with Taunton Daily Gazette readers.

Our top story this past week was about Marcus Santos-Silva, and how he's not only switching sports, but going to the big-time: he's signed an NFL contract with the Cleveland Browns.

Other top stories included:

A look at how the Bristol County District Attorney's Office is on a mission to test the more than 1,000 rape kits that have sat untested for years in the state's crime lab. They potentially contain evidence that can help solve violent crimes committed the county.

The old Lakeville State Hospital is slated to be demolished, but there is some hope that a part of it can be saved: the Children's Ward, built in 1930, has a storybook façade that some are trying to save. Here's the history behind that façade.

Parking in downtown Taunton: is there enough of it? And how will the Union Block project affect parking in the downtown area?

These were the Top 5 stories of the past week, according to Gazette

Taunton native signs with the Cleveland Browns

Marcus Santos-Silva, of Taunton, who played college basketball for Virginia Commonwealth University from 2017 to 2020 and Texas Tech for the past two years, has changed sports to pro football.

He recently signed an NFL contract with the Cleveland Browns.

It won't be his first time on the gridiron: he also played youth football in Taunton.

Taunton native signs with the Cleveland Browns

Berkley painter has a booming business

For Berkley resident Maria Viveiros Ferreira, owner of Everlasting Charm Cabinetry & Furniture Refinishing, it all began with some chalk paint.

She began by restoring an older piece of furniture, and soon enough, she was refinishing more pieces for sale.

When a friend asked her if she also did kitchen cabinets, Ferreira was in business.

Taunton home with river sunset views flipped, resold for almost double

The local real estate market is also as booming as ever.

A home off East Water Street near the Taunton River was scooped up last summer, packed with upgrades like new flooring, electrical, plumbing, and new granite countertops, and resold for almost double less than nine months later.

Check out this property, as well as all of the other top-sellers, in the latest Greater Taunton real estate report.

Taunton home with river sunset views flipped, resold for almost double

Ponies rescued from Berkley horse farm, owner charged with animal cruelty

The Animal Rescue League has charged a Berkley horse breeder with 13 counts of animal cruelty following its investigation with Berkley Police and the Massachusetts Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Investigators rescued nine ponies and found three dead ponies and a dead horse at the farm, Animal Rescue League Lt. Alan Borgal said Tuesday.

Raynham church builds beds for kids in need

Volunteers led by the ninth-grade confirmation class at St. Ann’s Church in Raynham recently teamed up with A Bed For Every Child, part of the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, for a Build A Bed team-build, adding 30 new beds to that lofty goal of “every child.”

Joan Lynn, director of religious education at St. Ann’s, says the effort began with St. Ann’s Faith Formation program as a service and fundraising project but grew to become a parish-wide volunteer effort.

Raynham church builds beds for kids in need

