Norwalk, CA

Vehicle Slams into Home, Driver Arrested for DUI

By Key News Network
 4 days ago

Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was arrested after crashing into a home on Gettysburg Drive in the city of Norwalk early Saturday morning.

Still photo from video exclusive with permission to KNN

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to reports of a single vehicle crash into a structure around 3:34 a.m. May 7, on the 11600 block of Gettysburg Drive.

When deputies arrived at the scene, one suspect was located in the vehicle and residents of the home were standing outside, cleared from the structure.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. LASD deputies arrested the driver at the scene for DUI.

Comments / 6

Yvonne Caraballo
4d ago

I DISPISE DRUNK DRIVERS... THEY ARE MURDERERS IN CARS... PEOPLE MUST USE COMMON SENSE... WHICH IS NOT common.. parents are always worried of their children because of these recklessness of Drivers under the influence of DRUGS & ALCOHOL!!!!

