SHERMAN — At a packed 903 Brewers in Sherman, Beto O’Rourke was asked how close are Texans to being able to legally gamble. “I think we’re like 35 miles from that, right?” O’Rourke said as the Sherman brewery crowd broke into laughter on April 21. “It is legal in Oklahoma, so I think it makes a lot of sense for us to think about the fact that we have an extraordinary opportunity to deliver a service or a form of entertainment that many Texans already enjoy in other states.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO