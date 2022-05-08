Brockton junior prom; Randolph shooting: 5 top Brockton-area stories last week

BROCKTON — Anthony Wright, who was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, has started a YouTube channel to talk about his experience living with ASD, and provide a point of view on current events from someone living with a disability. "Maybe I am that person who can make a change, and inspire others when they see how far I’ve come," Wright said.

The intersection of Cary, Lyman and Centre streets is extremely congested. For the last four years, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the city of Brockton have been working together to come up with possible improvements to the intersection, and at a April 26 public hearing with city, state and regional organizations, MassDOT announced a solution.

Brockton High School's Class of 2023 has its junior prom at Lombardo's in Randolph and Bridgewater-Raynham High School students enjoy special field day thanks to Gillette Stadium.

Anthony Wright sat in a desk chair in his bedroom, facing the lens of a video camera with his hands clasped in front of his torso. "I need this Raiders hat because my hair is crazy," he told his YouTube viewers, adjusting the black baseball cap on his head. "This is what's keeping it not looking so crazy." The video is titled "Autism Awareness 2022" and was posted to Wright's YouTube channel on April 1, the first day of Autism Awareness month. In the 20-minute video, he discusses the importance of Autism Awareness month and what it means to him.

Police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old Roxbury man after a Wednesday afternoon shooting near the Wendy's restaurant in Randolph. He was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Thursday and ordered held without bail until Wednesday, May 11, when he will go before a judge to determine if he is a danger to the public.

The Animal Rescue League has charged a Berkley horse breeder with 13 counts of animal cruelty following its investigation with Berkley Police and the Massachusetts Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Investigators rescued nine ponies and found three dead ponies and a dead horse at the farm, Animal Rescue League Lt. Alan Borgal said Tuesday. “There was a deceased pony that we did a necropsy on, and it (death) was chronic starvation,” he said.

Tattoo artists are creatives that don’t get enough respect in the fine arts category, Derek Jesus said. Jesus and Andy Vincente, owners of Grand Flourish Collective, try to change that narrative one tattoo at a time. Now you must be thinking about the correlation between fine arts and tattooing? Where is the connection?

The mix of people driving to work, bikers with no lanes to bike, pedestrians trying to find a safe space to cross the street, and the lack of space needed for an emergency vehicle to transport a patient or to reach one without creating a bottleneck in traffic – this is a normal busy day at the intersection of Cary, Lyman and Centre streets. For the last four years, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the city of Brockton have been working together to come up with possible improvements to the intersection, and at a April 26 public hearing with city, state and regional organizations, MassDOT announced a solution.

