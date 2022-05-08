ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Looking for a New Travel Adventure? Try Branson, MO – Real Ozark Fun

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

From our partners at Cloud Nine Magazine

A Southern Airways flight and a short drive from Harrison, AR provides us with an entertainment gem in the Ozarks known as the city of Branson, MO.

Branson is a great place to start.

A 30-minute drive from Boone County Regional Airport(HRO) , served by Southern Airways, Branson, Missouri provides something for everyone. Foodies, outdoor enthusiasts, art lovers, thrill-seekers and more will all find something in Branson.

Foodie Heaven

If you love food, then Branson, MO. is your spot!!! Whether it is BBQ from places like Gettin’Basted or Danna’s BBQ and Burger Shop, great BBQ is easy to find in Branson. Did someone say burgers? How about a flashback to a simpler time with singing servers? Mel’s Hard Luck Diner fits the bill. So does the popular Billy Bob’s Dairyland.

If ethnic food is your thing, then choices like India Clay Oven or Thai Thai Restaurant will fill your craving. Pizza? Mr. Gilberti’s, Hook and Ladder, and Rocco’s are just some of the spots to fulfill your slice cravings.

Fine Lodging

There are some outstanding options from Bed and Breakfasts, to cabins, motels and hotels, and great resorts in and around Branson. Choices incl.:

  • Bear Creek Lodge Bed and Breakfast is located 10 miles north of Branson near Branson Zipline; Copper Run Distillery and Bear Creek Trailrides. Our lodge is locally owned and family operated. Our 8 acre property is nestled in the Ozark Mountains and features 5 cozy cabins with private hot tubs and 3 rustic lodge bed and breakfast suites.
  • Welcome to the Branson House Bed & Breakfast. Located in historic downtown Branson, we are just a stone’s throw from the Branson Landing, the area’s premier destination for shopping, dining and entertainment on Lake Taneycomo
  • At Branson King Resort, you’ll experience some of the best accommodations Branson has to offer. You’ll love their how their rooms are styled in honor of many movie/music stars.
  • The Keeter Center offers fine dining, historic lodging, and meeting rooms. The award-winning Dobyns Dining Room restaurant makes this an exceptional facility. Whether it’s a casual lunch, intimate dinner or an elegant dinner party, The Keeter Center’s culinary staff of students at Dobyns Dining Room at College of the Ozarks offers something for every taste!

The Great Outdoors!!!

Enjoy hiking, biking, camping, canoeing, kayaking, horseback riding, bass and trout fishing, hunting, trap and skeet shooting, spelunking, rock climbing, and other recreational activities in the Ozarks. Visit public parks, resorts, campgrounds, forests, or one of Branson’s three crystal clear lakes. Water ski, boat or go bass fishing at Table Rock Lake, or kayak and trout fish on Lake Taneycomo.

For more info visit explorebranson.com

Entertainment, Shopping, History, Live Shows!

Branson, MO. has it all!! Here are just some of the awesome things you can see and do when you #ExploreBranson.

  • The Haygoods are Modern Family Entertainment at its BEST! This group of six siblings, (5 brothers and 1 sister), bring an all-new show to the Branson stage every year. Stunning visual effects and a state-of-the-art stage presentation are the backdrop to an amazing array of musical styles, performed with more energy and excitement than anything you have ever experienced! The hits of today’s Country, Rock, and Pop artists along with the music of the last 5 decades, are showcased in an electrifying ride of song, rhythm, and sound that you won’t soon forget!
  • Branson Landing- Situated on Lake Taneycomo, the Branson Landing features over 100 specialty stores and restaurants, including Belk department store and Bass Pro Shop. While there, enjoy special events, festivals, concerts and its spectacular water attraction featuring 120-foot geysers, fire and music.
  • Silver Dollar City thrill-seekers can satisfy their adrenaline-appetites on the world’s fastest, steepest & tallest complete-circuit spinning roller coaster, Time Traveler. Or, hold on tight during the hair-raising, double-barrel-rolling wood coaster, Outlaw Run, with its 81-degree drop featured in 2015’s Guinness World Record book as the steepest drop on a wooden coaster. Wait, there’s more! Don’t forget PowderKeg with its 0-to-53-mph launch in just 2.8 seconds, WildFire’s artful loops and corkscrew, and even a 7-story Giant Barn Swing with speeds of up to 45 mph, swinging an entire 230 degrees!
  • Downtown Branson is home to several hundred businesses, including a variety of restaurants, retail shops, entertainment, outdoor activities, and unique attractions. And it’s easy to get around by walking or riding the free Downtown Trolley.

There is so much to do in Branson, MO. More than the space we have allows. Visit them online at www.explorebranson.com.

The post Looking for a New Travel Adventure? Try Branson, MO – Real Ozark Fun appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Get ready for Raising Cane’s in Joplin, opening date set

JOPLIN, Mo. – Sign Designs of Joplin were busy again Tuesday placing more signage at the new location of Raising Cane’s, 1237 S Rangeline, in Joplin. The official opening date is less than a month away, June 7. The location will employ about 130 people. Officials say the starting hourly wage for crew members will be $15 dollars per hour....
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Daybreak on the Road: Underground Eureka Walking Tour

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ar. – If you ever visit downtown Eureka Springs, you’ll probably do a lot of walking. But what’s underneath those streets might surprise you. OzarksFirst recently went on the Underground Eureka Walking Tour. Head tour guide David Riordan showed a crew around. “There are three-quarters of a million tourists who come to Eureka […]
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Branson, MO
Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
City
Branson, MO
City
Ozark, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
1070 KHMO-AM

The 2nd Best Theme Park in the US is in the State of Missouri

The United States has a bunch of different theme parks across the country, but according to one website, the 2nd best one is located in the Show-Me State of Missouri!. According to the website 10best.com, Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri has been named the second-best theme park in the country. Silver Dollar City comes in second behind only Seaworld in Orlando and is followed by Kings Island in Ohio, Busch Gardens in Virginia, and Busch Gardens in Florida. Now this list of theme parks doesn't include either Disney properties in Florida or California, or the Universal properties in Florida and California (this list is a best of the rest type of thing it appears to me). On the site when they talk about Silver Dollar City in Branson they say...
BRANSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Historic Cleveland Apartments burn in Joplin, Mo.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Cpl Tyler Christensen of the Joplin Police Dept tells us the initial call was at 1:17 a.m. for 1st and Jackson. As the first arrival on scene stating, flames were visible. Three large buildings comprise the Cleveland Apartments. They are partially-connected and all three are on fire. Two ladder trucks blasting water at what seems full blast,...
JOPLIN, MO
99.5 WKDQ

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
Wilson County Source

Opryland Announces Summer of Princesses, Pirates, Pool Parties, and Seasonal Adventures

Beginning this Saturday, Gaylord Opryland Resort invites guests to its “Summer of More” celebration running from May 14-Sept. 5. Guests can enjoy plenty of fantasy-filled fun in Pirates & Princesses-themed activities, beat the heat at SoundWaves water attraction, taste a world of cuisine in award-winning restaurants, and rejuvenate in a luxurious, full-service spa. There’s something […] The post Opryland Announces Summer of Princesses, Pirates, Pool Parties, and Seasonal Adventures appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Adventure#Ozarks#Bbq#Burger Shop#India Clay Oven#Thai Thai Restaurant#Bed And Breakfasts
Wilson County Source

World-Renowned French Theme Park Developers to Build Amusement Park in Tennessee

The Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Tribal Council approved $75 million for Phase I of ”The 407: Gateway to Adventure” in Sevierville, Tenn, including the development of a spectacular immersive show produced by Puy du Fou. Based on a formal Letter of Intent (LOI) signed by Puy du Fou, the ECBI Tribal Council […] The post World-Renowned French Theme Park Developers to Build Amusement Park in Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The longest multiple-arch dam in the world is a short drive from Joplin

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — The GRDA (Grand River Dam Authority) operates the Pensacola Dam. The world’s largest multiple-arch buttress dam is located on the Grand River in-between Disney and Langley in Northeast Oklahoma. It was built beginning in 1938 for purposes of hydroelectric power generation, flood control and recreation. Pensacola Dam, image courtesy US Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District, March 2011....
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Springfield, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Cafe Cusco is a great restaurant that offers both authentic and modified options, making it a great choice for anyone visiting Lima. The food is delicious, the service is excellent, and the prices are reasonable. It doesn't break the bank, but you don't get anything less than high-quality food. It's also located in an area that's easy to access because of its location near public transit hubs.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Bubbles fill fountain at Park Central Square

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Possible prank? The Public Works Department investigated bubbles found in a fountain in downtown Springfield. Crews found the bubbles in the Park Central Square fountain Wednesday morning. The city says someone poured a substance into the fountain creating the bubbles. Crews determined the substance did not...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Pursuit led to deadly crash Friday near Branson West, Mo.

City of Springfield, Mo. asks for suggestions for spending federal dollars to combat homelessness. Buffalo National River park rangers investigating tour guide service following hiker's death. First Alert Weather: Warmer weather leading to storm chances later in the week. Meteorologist Bruce Thomas shares his First Alert outlook. City of Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KHBS

Missouri man dies during Buffalo River hike

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — Brad Lee Thomas, 46, was hiking with a group near a rock formation known as the Eye of the Needle when he fell 20 feet to his death. Brad was described as an avid hiker by his brother. "That's just Brad's his personality, he sees someone with a need, he wants to do something to help him." David Thomas said.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KYTV

LAKE LEVELS DEBRIS CAPE FAIR

Kimberling City, Mo. restaurant owners face challenges after demolition of strip mall. The number of people who buy water and sewer services from Nixa Utilities could increase. The city is currently in the process of buying the water and sewer system at Tuscany Hills, and the water system run by RDE Water Company.
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
FOX 2

Many gather to search for missing Missouri girl

NEOSHO, Mo. — Volunteers step in this afternoon (5/11) to help authorities with their search for a missing girl, which is now in its second day. Gathering at a staging area located in the parking lot of Benton Elementary School, emergency crews, area volunteers and neighbors of 12-year-old, Itali Renee Savage, began canvasing sections of […]
NEOSHO, MO
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
515
Followers
1K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy