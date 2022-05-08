ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

2 injured in Varsity Tavern shooting; 2 other Fort Worth shootings reported overnight

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Two people were injured around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Varsity Tavern after police said a man fired into the crowd outside the nightclub and fled the area on foot.

Fort Worth police said the two victims were found with gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers in the area reported hearing gunshots and then were told by a witness that they saw a man shooting into the crowd and fleeing from the bar on foot, police spokesman Officer Tracy Carter said.

It’s not yet clear if there were any injuries of people who witnesses said were knocked to the ground trying to get out of the nightclub in the West 7th district.

About 10 minutes after the shooting, an estimated 150 people had gathered on sidewalks and in the street on Morton Street between Norwood Street and Currie Street.

Some groups gathered in the area got into small fights, some of them broken up by police, but no arrests related to the fights were immediately evident.

Around 2 a.m., police began ordering people around Varsity Tavern to disperse, then bicycle officers and two patrol cars went east on Morris Street ordering people to get off the streets.

Two other shootings were reported in north Fort Worth late Saturday night, according to police incident reports.

One shooting was reported at or near Azle Avenue Hall, an event space in the area of Azle Avenue and Dodge Avenue, shortly before 10 p.m. Police said a juvenile was arrested after holding a gun and firing into the air. No injuries were reported.

Another shooting was reported at a home in the 5800 block of Brahma Trail , in a residential neighborhood. Multiple callers reported people running after gunshots were heard. Two minors were injured with non-life-threatening injuries. Two individuals were arrested.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
