ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Tupelo real estate agent's house to be on Joyner neighborhood tour

By GINNA PARSONS Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IW9XC_0fWntFoL00

TUPELO – When Chris Rakestraw purchased his home in the Joyner neighborhood in 2018, he knew he was getting a piece of Tupelo history.

Tax records show the two-story folk Victorian house was built in 1930, and has had several owners over the years.

"I have a connection with a lot of houses, but I didn't with this one," said Rakestraw, a real estate broker. "I'd never really even noticed it. Now, you can't help but notice it."

Rakestraw's home, on the corner of West Jackson Street and Clayton Avenue diagonally across from Forklift restaurant, is one of two homes and five gardens that will be open to the public May 21 as part of the Joyner Garden District Home and Garden Tour.

The tour features Rakestraw's home and garden; Chanda Cossitt's home and garden on Clayton; Debbie Houston's garden on Clayton; David Moore's garden on Pinehurst; and Jerry Thompson's garden on Long.

Participants can also enjoy touring the two neighborhood triangle gardens and the garden at Joyner Elementary. In addition, a new charcuterie kitchen and marketplace across from Rakestraw's home, Char Cutie, will also be on the tour.

The self-guided tour begins at St. Luke United Methodist Church at 1400 Clayton Ave. at 9 a.m. and concludes at noon. Afterward, there will be a luncheon at St. Luke catered by Sweet Tea & Biscuits with guest speaker Tracy Shane Kramer, a Master Gardener and Consulting Rosarian through the American Rose Society.

Tickets for the tour, luncheon and speaker are $25 each and can be purchased at Sweet Tea & Biscuits, Sonshine Candles and Pottery or by calling (662) 397-3060 or (662) 871-1069.

"This is an excellent opportunity for children and their mothers to spend time together – to have a special outing – on Mother's Day weekend," said Joan Lansdell, chairman of Joyner Beautification.

Artisans from the Joyner neighborhood will also have their wares, such as paintings and pottery, for sale at St. Luke the morning of the tour.

"All proceeds from the tour go to the beautification of the Joyner neighborhood, its public spaces and the Joyner Elementary garden," Lansdell said.

Rakestraw home

The first thing Rakestraw did after buying his home was put a new roof on it.

"When I was first toured the house, it was raining, and rain was falling on the hardwood floors in the dining room," he said. "There were no buckets to catch rainwater or anything like that."

He also had the metal siding removed from the outside of the home to expose the original wood siding, and he put new windows in.

"We refinished all the hardwood floors – they're pine – with a natural matte finish," he said. "Then we started working room by room."

Rakestraw lived in the home for a couple of years, but now uses it as his real estate office. It has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

"Each bedroom has an en suite bath, which could lend the house to being a bed and breakfast at some point," he said.

The home has four working fireplaces – the one in the living room is made of carrera marble – and 11 pocket doors. The rooms downstairs have 12-foot ceilings, with extensive crown molding and mill work.

"You don't typically find this type of mill work in houses," Rakestraw said.

He has furnished the downstairs, which will be open on the tour, with an eclectic mix of antiques and modern pieces.

"It's really a mix of different styles," he said. "I buy what I like and try to make it work."

In 2020, Rakestraw began landscaping the outside of the home to make it a true Southern garden – lots of azaleas, camellias, soft-touch hollies and drift roses.

"We have two Jane magnolias flanking the front porch and Limelight hydrangeas planted under those," he said. "Most of what we have is a perennial garden, with some annuals for color."

Rakestraw said when he was asked to put his garden and home on tour, he didn't hesitate to say yes.

"I feel like the house needs a reintroduction," he said. "We've worked so hard over here."

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Council hopes to reopen street in African American District

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK News 11 learned new information Tuesday about a street that has been blocked off for months and the historic buildings located there. The area in Meridian’s African American District was deemed a “collapse zone” in 2021. “We’ve got to clear that street;...
MERIDIAN, MS
wxxv25.com

Most Affordable Beach Towns in U.S: Four Coast towns in top 10

With housing prices going up more than 19 percent in the last year, finding affordable houses in beach towns can be tough. Good news for Coast home buyers, four cities on the Coast have been named ‘Most Affordable Beach Towns’ by smartasset.com. The list is based on average...
BILOXI, MS
WTOK-TV

Overnight homicide at Azalea Park Apartments

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department responded to Azalea Park Apartments in reference to gunshots heard in the area at 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Upon arrival, MPD found a man shot multiple times inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified by...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV.com

Five Below to open at Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, May 11, leaders with the Outlets of Mississippi announced that Five Below will celebrate its grand opening early this summer in Pearl. The business will make its U.S. debut operating within an outlet center environment. Five Below will serve Outlets of Mississippi customers...
PEARL, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Houston, MS
Tupelo, MS
Real Estate
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
City
Tupelo, MS
Tupelo, MS
Business
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tenant: Thousands of bees found in Mississippi apartment

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A woman says she has left a Mississippi apartment where thousands of bees were found living in the walls and ceiling. Alexa Lee told The Oxford Eagle that she moved to Oxford from Georgia in February to be near her mother. Weeks after moving in, Lee noticed bees hovering outside the apartment she rented at The Links at Oxford. Se said she is allergic to insect bites and stings.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Small Town Project events help aging Mississippians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) Division of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS) will partner with Area Agencies on Aging to connect older Mississippians to available services through the Small Town Project. Services include home-delivered meals, transportation to doctors, the State Health Insurance Program (SHIP), and senior community centers. Over the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Tupelo country club hosts Tom Evans memorial Kentucky derby party

TUPELO,Miss. (WCBI)- Outrageous hats and colorful sport coats were in style at a popular fundraiser this weekend in Tupelo. The Tupelo Country Club hosted the “Tom Evans Memorial Kentucky Derby Party.”. Guests could bet on their favorite horse in the big race, with monopoly money. There was also a...
TUPELO, MS
panolian.com

Grand time with my new friend Hun

Have you ever been to a family reunion except you wasn’t kin to anyone there, but you felt as if you were?. That’s what happened to us during and after The Grand Ole Opry this past Saturday night. Jameson Rodgers’ father John Rodgers and Mamaw Katherine Brower were...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Antique#Victorian#Sweet Tea Biscuits#The American Rose Society
ourmshome.com

Southaven Digs In With BBQ Champ Melissa Cookston

A BBQ nirvana has opened in Southaven, and Melissa Cookston, a seven-time World Barbecue Champion and female pitmaster trailblazer, has slathered her winning touch all over it. “I know that there are a lot of BBQ and grilling enthusiasts in the south,” Cookston said. “I wanted to create an amazing...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
impact601.com

Some Ellisville residents trying to help a resident in need

ELLISVILLE – Residents in this Jones County town are working to raise funds to help pay for medical expenses for one of Ellisville’s residents. Some employees with the City of Ellisville have scheduled a dinner fundraiser in hopes of raising funds to help Chris and Melissa Langley. Chris...
ELLISVILLE, MS
obms.us

Road Closure Update at Old Goodman and Branch Rd

UPDATE: The road closure at Old Goodman Rd just south of Hwy 302, at the intersection of Old Goodman and Branch Rd, will be extended through Wednesday, May 11, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The extended closure is for a sewer line extension. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
wtva.com

Teen arrested for Dollar General robbery in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo teenager is accused of robbing a Dollar General store on Sunday, May 8. According to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened at the store on County Road 931, which is in the Auburn community. Deputies were told...
LEE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
desotocountynews.com

Hearing held on Snowden Park substation project

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley held a public hearing Tuesday evening on a plan by Entergy Mississippi to build a new electric substation to serve Southaven area residents. The hearing concerned Entergy’s request for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, or CCN, to move forward. The...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WTOK-TV

Alleged burglar shot in Newton County break-in

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was taken to a Jackson hospital Tuesday after authorities said he was shot during a home invasion. Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the man broke into a house on Lawrence Ebenezer Road. The homeowner fired multiple times at the man, hitting him once.
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Job Corps launches recruitment drive in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program has launched a recruitment drive in Mississippi, offering immediate openings and free career training for low-income students ages 16–24 in the nation’s leading industries. There are three Job Corps campuses in Mississippi: Finch-Henry (in Batesville), Gulfport and Mississippi (in Crystal Springs). They offer career skills training in high-growth industry […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bobgermanylaw.com

Fulton, MS – Injuries Reported in Two-Car Crash on Water Way Bridge

Paramedics offered essential medical assistance to the victims as emergency vehicles arrived on the scene. Many roads were restricted at the location due to the presence of police enforcement and paramedics. The circumstances behind the accident are yet unknown. No more information has been provided. The cause of the collision...
FULTON, MS
WTOK-TV

Mississippi Lottery announces ‘Summer of Fun’

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery is giving away prizes from mid-May through Labor Day in its Summer of Fun promotion. Eight drawings will be held with prizes ranging from RecTeq pellet grills to Yeti coolers to cash and gift cards. The grand prize is a 2022 Tracker bass boat. The top prizes vary in each drawing.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
10K+
Followers
365
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy