Tupelo real estate agent's house to be on Joyner neighborhood tour

TUPELO – When Chris Rakestraw purchased his home in the Joyner neighborhood in 2018, he knew he was getting a piece of Tupelo history.

Tax records show the two-story folk Victorian house was built in 1930, and has had several owners over the years.

"I have a connection with a lot of houses, but I didn't with this one," said Rakestraw, a real estate broker. "I'd never really even noticed it. Now, you can't help but notice it."

Rakestraw's home, on the corner of West Jackson Street and Clayton Avenue diagonally across from Forklift restaurant, is one of two homes and five gardens that will be open to the public May 21 as part of the Joyner Garden District Home and Garden Tour.

The tour features Rakestraw's home and garden; Chanda Cossitt's home and garden on Clayton; Debbie Houston's garden on Clayton; David Moore's garden on Pinehurst; and Jerry Thompson's garden on Long.

Participants can also enjoy touring the two neighborhood triangle gardens and the garden at Joyner Elementary. In addition, a new charcuterie kitchen and marketplace across from Rakestraw's home, Char Cutie, will also be on the tour.

The self-guided tour begins at St. Luke United Methodist Church at 1400 Clayton Ave. at 9 a.m. and concludes at noon. Afterward, there will be a luncheon at St. Luke catered by Sweet Tea & Biscuits with guest speaker Tracy Shane Kramer, a Master Gardener and Consulting Rosarian through the American Rose Society.

Tickets for the tour, luncheon and speaker are $25 each and can be purchased at Sweet Tea & Biscuits, Sonshine Candles and Pottery or by calling (662) 397-3060 or (662) 871-1069.

"This is an excellent opportunity for children and their mothers to spend time together – to have a special outing – on Mother's Day weekend," said Joan Lansdell, chairman of Joyner Beautification.

Artisans from the Joyner neighborhood will also have their wares, such as paintings and pottery, for sale at St. Luke the morning of the tour.

"All proceeds from the tour go to the beautification of the Joyner neighborhood, its public spaces and the Joyner Elementary garden," Lansdell said.

Rakestraw home

The first thing Rakestraw did after buying his home was put a new roof on it.

"When I was first toured the house, it was raining, and rain was falling on the hardwood floors in the dining room," he said. "There were no buckets to catch rainwater or anything like that."

He also had the metal siding removed from the outside of the home to expose the original wood siding, and he put new windows in.

"We refinished all the hardwood floors – they're pine – with a natural matte finish," he said. "Then we started working room by room."

Rakestraw lived in the home for a couple of years, but now uses it as his real estate office. It has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

"Each bedroom has an en suite bath, which could lend the house to being a bed and breakfast at some point," he said.

The home has four working fireplaces – the one in the living room is made of carrera marble – and 11 pocket doors. The rooms downstairs have 12-foot ceilings, with extensive crown molding and mill work.

"You don't typically find this type of mill work in houses," Rakestraw said.

He has furnished the downstairs, which will be open on the tour, with an eclectic mix of antiques and modern pieces.

"It's really a mix of different styles," he said. "I buy what I like and try to make it work."

In 2020, Rakestraw began landscaping the outside of the home to make it a true Southern garden – lots of azaleas, camellias, soft-touch hollies and drift roses.

"We have two Jane magnolias flanking the front porch and Limelight hydrangeas planted under those," he said. "Most of what we have is a perennial garden, with some annuals for color."

Rakestraw said when he was asked to put his garden and home on tour, he didn't hesitate to say yes.

"I feel like the house needs a reintroduction," he said. "We've worked so hard over here."