Pirates' Ben Gamel: Big performance in doubleheader

Brujan went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Angels. After going 0-for-3 in regulation, Brujan stepped up in the 10th for the Rays. The rookie ripped his first career extra-base hit into the left-field corner to bring home Kevin Kiermaier for the game-winning run, then swiped third and added an insurance tally on a Harold Ramirez single. Brujan has started two straight games since his promotion Tuesday, one in right field and one at second base, and while he may not have the bat to be an everyday player in the long run, if he can keep contributing with his speed and versatility, Tampa Bay will find playing time for him.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO