Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' David Bednar: Tallies fourth save

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Bednar struck out the side in the ninth inning to earn the save in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save after grand slam

Hendriks allowed two runs on two hits in Monday's loss to the Guardians. He recorded one out and was charged with a blown save. The White Sox entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 lead but Hendriks was called in after Tanner Banks struggled. The veteran righty proceeded to serve up a grand slam to Josh Naylor to send the game to extra innings. His ERA jumped to 4.61 through 13.2 innings after blowing a save for the first time since his season debut.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Homers, steals base in big effort

Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, four total runs and a stolen base in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday. Merrifield has struggled so much this season that he was dropped to the eighth spot in the order Tuesday. He responded with a single and an RBI in his first game in that position, then broke through Wednesday with his first three-hit game and first long ball of the campaign. Merrifield also notched his first stolen base since April 14. The second baseman hasn't hit any lower than .277 in any of his six big-league campaigns, so it stands to reason that he'll break out of his early-season funk at some point. His performance Wednesday may very well be the spark that gets him going.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dehydration causes exit

Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Another sim game on tap

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg (neck) is scheduled to throw another simulated game at extended spring training this weekend, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Strasburg felt good coming out of his two-inning simulated game Tuesday, so he'll face hitters for the second time this week and presumably increase his...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Natural hat trick in third period

Tarasenko recorded a natural hat trick, five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 5. Tarasenko scored two goals 1:28 apart early in the third period to give the Blues a lead, and he sealed his hat trick with an empty-netter. He'd been kept off the scoresheet in three of the first four games in the series. The winger is up to four tallies, one assist, 14 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-3 rating in five playoff contests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Slated to start Friday

Hicks, who was scratched from Thursday's start against the Orioles, will start Friday against the Giants, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. While the Cardinals didn't initially provide an explanation for starting Steven Matz on Thursday, the team simply wanted to give Hicks an additional day of rest between starts. Over his last four appearances, Hicks has posted a 4.97 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 12.2 innings, and he's failed to last longer than 4.1 innings in any of his starts this year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Extra-inning hero Wednesday

Brujan went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Angels. After going 0-for-3 in regulation, Brujan stepped up in the 10th for the Rays. The rookie ripped his first career extra-base hit into the left-field corner to bring home Kevin Kiermaier for the game-winning run, then swiped third and added an insurance tally on a Harold Ramirez single. Brujan has started two straight games since his promotion Tuesday, one in right field and one at second base, and while he may not have the bat to be an everyday player in the long run, if he can keep contributing with his speed and versatility, Tampa Bay will find playing time for him.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Clubs pinch-hit homer

Ward (hamstring) entered Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning loss to the Rays as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run. The 28-year-old was expected to re-enter the starting lineup Friday after missing the first two games of the series against Tampa Bay, but Ward got an early jump on his return by blasting a game-tying homer off Andrew Kittredge in the eighth. Ward has been a revelation so far this season, slashing .367/.490/.709 with seven home runs and 17 RBI in 98 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Delivers quality start Wednesday

Ohtani didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning loss to the Rays, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five. His only real mistake resulted in a Kevin Kiermaier solo shot in the second inning, but Ohtani still found himself on the hook for his third loss of the year until the Angels tied things up in the eighth. He also went 1-for-4 with his fifth stolen base of the season to go along with his second straight quality start and third in six outings, as the two-way superstar continues to display a skill set like no other.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Goes on bereavement leave

The Orioles placed Lopez on the bereavement list Tuesday. Per MLB rules, players placed on the bereavement list aren't eligible to be activated for at least three days and can stay on the list for a maximum of seven days, so at the very least, Lopez won't be available for the Orioles' three-game series with the Cardinals that begins Tuesday. While Lopez is sidelined, Dillon Tate is the most likely candidate to handle closing duties for the Orioles; he's recorded the only Baltimore save this season that that hasn't gone to Lopez, who has recorded four.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Colts' Dennis Kelly: Signs with Indianapolis

The Colts signed Kelly on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Kelly started four games for the Packers in 2021, including Green Bay's playoff loss to the 49ers. The veteran figures to provide valuable depth along the Colts' dominant offensive line during the 2022 campaign.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Recalled and starting in right

Brujan was recalled by the Rays on Tuesday and will bat eighth and play right field against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Brujan has spent the bulk of this season with Triple-A Durham, spending just two days on the big-league roster. He's gone 0-for-3 at the major-league level but has hit .300/.400/.467 with six steals and as many walks as strikeouts in 16 Triple-A games. He can play all around the diamond and could fill in at multiple spots if he's allowed to stick around, but for now he'll cover for Manuel Margot in the outfield, who's day-to-day with hamstring discomfort. Calvin Faucher was optioned to clear space on the roster.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Two homers in win

Trout went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored, three RBI and a walk in a 12-0 win Tuesday over the Rays. Trout's big game may not receive that much attention as Reid Detmers upstaged him by throwing a no-hitter. Nonetheless, Trout homered off Corey Kluber in the second and added a two-run shot off outfielder Brett Phillips in the eighth. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player has homered in consecutive games and is the only qualified AL player sporting an OPS over 1.000 with a 1.183 mark. He has scored 25 runs in 27 games and is just eight away from 1,000 runs scored for his career.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Solid again in third rehab start

Snell completed five innings for Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out seven to earn the win. In his third minor-league rehab appearance -- and first at the Triple-A level -- Snell extended to five frames and tossed 59 pitches. The latter number was seven pitches fewer than he threw in his previous rehab outing, but Snell was more effective Tuesday in limiting his opponent to just one run. The Padres haven't yet announced the next step for the left-hander, though manager Bob Melvin has suggested that this was likely his final rehab start, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Ruled out Wednesday

Wilson (lower body) will not play in Game 5 against the Panthers on Wednesday but is considered day-to-day, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson did travel with the team but didn't participate in the game-day skate, so he may not be as close to returning as his day-to-day designation might indicate. Prior to getting hurt, the gritty winger managed just one point in his previous nine outings while averaging 15:45 of ice time. Once given the all-clear Wilson should be in the mix for a top-six role and figures to link up with one of the power-play units.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Provides helper in loss

Ovechkin logged an assist, four shots on goal and four hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5. Ovechkin has yet to be held off the scoresheet in the playoffs. His assist came on a Justin Schultz tally in the second period. Ovechkin has a goal, five helpers, 18 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-2 rating through five postseason outings, showing no lingering effects from an upper-body injury that kept him out of the last three regular-season games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Angels' Jake Gatewood: Activated from minor-league IL

Gatewood (unspecified) was activated from Triple-A Salt Lake's 7-day injured list Tuesday. Gatewood was placed on the IL in early April due to an unspecified injury, and he missed over a month before his activation Tuesday. The first baseman displayed good power at Triple-A in 2021 with 28 homers and 84 RBI, but he batted only .227 and registered a troubling 34.9 percent strikeout rate. He has yet to get into a game this season.
ANAHEIM, CA

