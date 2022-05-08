7 Things My Mother Taught Me That I Never Want to Forget

What do I do when I'm stressed? Call Mom. When I'm sad? Call Mom. When I'm excited? Call Mom. When I'm anxious? Call Mom. When I just want to talk to someone? Call Mom. Whatever happens, my mom is always the first one I call or text to not only just to share news or rant to about current frustrations, but because I just want to talk to my best friend. Sometimes, I forget how truly blessed I am to have a mom like her. So, Mom, when you read this, try not to cry! But I know you will because I know how much you love me, and I hope you know from this letter just how much I love you. Happy Mother's Day, to the glue that holds our family together.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO