ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

7 Things My Mother Taught Me That I Never Want to Forget

By Krystal Montez
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My Mom Died When I was 13 Years Old. I live in constant fear that one day I won't remember what my mom was like. So I do all kinds of odd things, in her honor to make sure I never forget her, and what kind of human she...

kpel965.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Things#Forget Her#Gardening#Chuckle#Flowers
Chip Chick

She Went On 5 Dates With A Guy Before Realizing That She's Not Attracted To Him And She's Not Sure How To Tell Him

A 24-year-old woman met a man through a dating app, and she's already been on 5 excellent dates with this guy. She felt that their conversations were great and they had plenty to talk about. She also liked his jokes and he really did make her laugh a lot. Although there was so much she did enjoy about spending time with him, that all came to a screeching halt when they started taking things to the next level. "I liked his face, height, and posture," she explained. "He was always wearing warm thick sweaters, so I could see that he is kinda big, but I couldn't see the shape..."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Independent

‘I still have dreams’: Woman who ‘hasn’t sat down’ for 30 years fears her legs will ‘fail at any moment’

A woman who has not sat down in 30 years because of a debilitating condition which has fused her hips to their joints is terrified her legs will “fail at any moment” making it impossible for her to stand.Desperate to start specialist physiotherapy costing thousands of pounds, Joanna Klich, 32, last sat down as a toddler, but only remembers a life of standing or lying down, due to a rare genetic condition loosely diagnosed as spinal muscular atrophy, which weakens muscles and impairs movement, as well as central core disease, which does the same.Despite her limitations, until she was 21,...
HEALTH
Slate

Help! My In-Laws Are Crossing Major Boundaries With Our New Home.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. (R. Eric Thomas is filling in as Prudie for Jenée Desmond-Harris while she’s on parental leave.) R. Eric Thomas: Hi, everyone! Happy Monday! Excited to get into some...
psychologytoday.com

The Elephant in the Room on Mother's Day: Emotional Neglect

Many emotionally neglectful moms did a good job in every other aspect of raising their kids. Emotional neglect, since it's difficult to see or remember, can silently affect how adults feel toward their mothers. The invisible weight of childhood emotional neglect is felt most acutely by both mothers and their...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
theodysseyonline.com

Dear Mom, On This Mother's Day

What do I do when I'm stressed? Call Mom. When I'm sad? Call Mom. When I'm excited? Call Mom. When I'm anxious? Call Mom. When I just want to talk to someone? Call Mom. Whatever happens, my mom is always the first one I call or text to not only just to share news or rant to about current frustrations, but because I just want to talk to my best friend. Sometimes, I forget how truly blessed I am to have a mom like her. So, Mom, when you read this, try not to cry! But I know you will because I know how much you love me, and I hope you know from this letter just how much I love you. Happy Mother's Day, to the glue that holds our family together.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: Do I Owe It to My Husband to Support His Endless Job Hopping?

My husband cannot stay at one job long enough to benefit him. It seems like every six months to a year, he is finding a new place to work. I know why he does it. It’s to make more money now, or he isn’t happy with the people he works with. He always comes home and talks about the person he doesn’t get along with. Most of the time, I think he overdramatizes things and takes stuff out of context.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy