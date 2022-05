Tony Ferguson has been very active on social media following his UFC 274 loss, and now Dustin Poirier has caught a piece of the action. Ferguson, who has not been all that active on Twitter, recently has made a complete 180 following this past weekend’s fight. He lost via KO to Michael Chandler at UFC 274, but that hasn’t kept him down. He has been actively calling out and trash-talking with many fighters in his division.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO