Bettors backing Philadelphia are hoping "Fly, Eagles, Fly" becomes the mantra for this NFL season. We take a look at the Eagles' odds post-draft, with odds via FOX Bet. The Eagles are in the middle of the pack — 16th on the post-NFL Draft futures list to be exact — for odds to win the Super Bowl (+3300 at FOX Bet, along with the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins).

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO