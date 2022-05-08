ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calmatters: California Democrats Lean Into Abortion Rights As ‘Defining Issue’

Gov. Gavin Newsom and other California Democrats are counting on abortion rights to drive their voters to the polls. But some may still care more about crime, homelessness and inflation. CalMatters. When a draft Supreme Court ruling that would overturn the constitutional right to abortion leaked Monday night, Democratic...

SFGate

Court: California's under-21 gun sales ban unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. appeals court ruled Wednesday that California’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 is unconstitutional. In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday the law violates the Second Amendment right to bear arms and a San Diego judge should have blocked what it called “an almost total ban on semiautomatic centerfire rifles” for young adults. “America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army," Judge Ryan Nelson wrote. "Today we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice: the right of young adults to keep and bear arms.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Amid drought, California desalination project at crossroads

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — For more than two decades, California's Orange County has debated whether to build a seaside plant to convert the Pacific Ocean's salt water into drinking water in hopes of buffering against droughts like the one now gripping the nation's most populous state. Now, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Utility: 'Circuit activity' near time of California fire

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Southern California Edison has advised state utility regulators that unspecified electrical “circuit activity” occurred around the time a destructive wildfire erupted in the coastal community of Laguna Niguel. The Coastal Fire was reported around 2:43 p.m. Wednesday in the Orange County city...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
SFGate

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is bad, but that's a good thing

The problem was, as it always is at election time, that I was voting for something like 60 vacant offices. With the amount of time I gave myself, I could only get decent information on maybe a third of candidates. The Los Angeles County sheriff, much like many of the judges, is at the end of the ballot and stuffed with folks that few civilians have ever heard of. When it was time to research which of these candidates to vote for, I was at the mercy of endorsements. This is not to say that there wasn’t huge interest in the sheriff's race, because there was. In fact, I had never recorded a vote for a sheriff, before so I learned then that it’s an elected position that runs the correctional facilities, has to police around the same amount of people as the Los Angeles Police Department, and tends to oversee an understaffed department as a result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California mother’s murder charge for fetal death is dropped

HANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors in central California on Monday dropped a murder charge against a woman in connection with the death of her unborn child through drug use. The decision by the Kings County district attorney's office to dismiss the charge against Adora Perez was a “victory for justice and the rule of law,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Los Angeles schools postpone student vaccination mandate

A COVID-19 vaccination mandate for students 12 and older in the Los Angeles Unified School District has been postponed from this fall to next year. The Board of Education voted Tuesday to delay the effective date of the mandate to no sooner than July 1, 2023, aligning the district with the state.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Store-Front Businesses May Get Help With Graffiti

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Help may be on its way soon for San Francisco businesses tagged with graffiti. Supervisor Myrna Melgar introduced legislation that will allow property owners on business corridors to opt-in and allow the Department of Public Works to address graffiti for no charge. Co-sponsored by Supervisor Catherine Stefani,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Pizza Guys opens first Bakersfield location

Looking to get its own slice of the local pizza market is Pizza Guys, which opens its first Bakersfield location on Thursday. Based in Sacramento, Pizza Guys has more than 70 stores in California, Oregon and Nevada. Before the opening of the Bakersfield store, the nearest location was Porterville. The...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
