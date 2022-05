Northwest Center, Seattle, Wash., is increasing its Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) commitment by adding a new position and new steering committee to the NWC team that provides reception and other office support services on the Amazon campus. Corporate Receptionist Courtney McGhee has been named Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Engagement Coordinator, a role that she has taken on part time in addition to her reception work. McGhee joined Reception Program Manager Cheryl Keyes to create the new role, which is part of Northwest Center’s commitment to equity and inclusion of all races, genders, identities and ethnicities, and which includes an equity committee that was established in 2015.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO