Summer is fast approaching and one of the best parts about the heat coming is that it makes a certain delicious treat that much better. I can eat ice cream year round, but in the summer, it somehow tastes a little bit better. One of the best places to get ice cream in Twin Falls in the last couple of years has been Canyon Rim Creamery, but this last week, they shut their doors, and it has left customers asking questions.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO