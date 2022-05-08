ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Phyllis Berger, 92

Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDearest Mom, you were the best mother, now you are finally free of your earthly body, leaving us on March 20, 2022. Your time on earth started in Hillsboro, N.D., on Oct. 23, 1929. You were the fourth child of Carl E. Beltz and Mildred F. Reyelts. Your family moved to...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Coeur d'Alene Press

Sigard “Sig” Allen Jensen, 76

Sigard “Sig” Allen Jensen, 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Athol, Idaho, on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at New Song Bible Church with Pastor Barry Johnson officiating. Sig was born Sept. 15, 1945, in...
ATHOL, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

ADDIS: Good for Cd’A, Idaho

I am endorsing Jim Addis for re-election to the Idaho House for Seat 4A. Jim has been effective these past four years in the Legislature, supporting small business, education, lower taxes and our first responders. Just as important are Jim’s strong ties to our community. I’ve known Jim and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Press to receive 'Esto Perpetua Award'

COEUR d’ALENE — The Coeur d’Alene Press will be honored next month for “outstanding accomplishments in preserving and promoting Idaho’s heritage.”. The Press, along with nine individuals and another organization, will receive the Esto Perpetua award at the 23rd annual Esto Perpetua Awards Ceremony on June 6 at the Idaho State Museum in Boise.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Patricia (Pat) Ann Macey Caloca Day, 76

Patricia (Pat) Ann Macey Caloca Day, born on Sept. 4, 1945, to Virginia Dare Reese and George Herbert Macey in Logan, Utah. At a very young age the family moved from Logan, Utah, and relocated in the Sunshine State of California where she began to create marvelous memories. In her youth she lived in the cities of Oakland and Pleasant Hill, alongside her four younger brothers and sisters. In high school she discovered she had a passion for theatre. Thanks to her cherished teacher Mr. Grey, that passion would unequivocally influence and impact countless lives.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Tracey Ann Staggs (Lilienkamp), 60

Another angel taken to heaven, Tracey Ann Staggs (Lilienkamp) passed away peacefully in her sleep Jan. 22, 2022. The oldest of the five “Lilienkamp girls,” she was born in Wallace, Idaho, on Jan. 12, 1962, to Eugene D. Lilienkamp (deceased) and Michelle (Altermott) Lilienkamp Nutt. Tracey graduated from...
WALLACE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Amador earns firefighter support

The Professional Firefighters of Idaho and the Coeur d’Alene Firefighters endorse Paul Amador for the Idaho House of Representatives, District 4. "Since taking office, Rep. Amador has always looked out for public safety. Paul has been instrumental in our mental health and wellness. Legislators like Paul have the vision to take an idea, form it to fit Idaho's First Responders and our citizens needs’ and move it past the finish line,” said Rob Shoplock, president, Professional Firefighters of Idaho.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

SOS fines North Idaho Republicans

COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho Republicans, a newly formed association, is now also a political action committee, following complaints of campaign finance reporting violations lodged against the group by Kootenai County Republican Central Committee Chairman Brent Regan. The Idaho Secretary of State’s office investigated the complaints, and on...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

NAACP event is Saturday

COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho’s only NAACP chapter has invited the community to its first in-person event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kootenai County NAACP “meet and greet” is noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Phippeny Park, 827 N. Eighth St. The...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

5A REGION 1 SOFTBALL: Vikings dance on to state

COEUR d’ALENE — They broke out the white cowgirl hats for good luck for the postseason. The hats may have helped, but it was their bats, as well as a rising standout in the circle, that propelled the Coeur d’Alene Vikings to their first 5A Region 1 softball title since 2015.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Donna Conery, 73

Donna Conery was born in Missoula, Mont., on Oct. 30, 1948, to Richard and Maxine Smith. She was the youngest of seven children. She and her brothers and sisters were raised in Cusick, Wash. She and older brother Lawrence continued to hold a close bond throughout his life. Donna married...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Post Falls Museum to reopen

POST FALLS — The Post Falls Museum plans to reopen for the season on May 21. Currently rekindling a partnership with the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, some artifacts may be loaned to the museum for display, said Joe Butler, secretary for the Post Falls Historical Society. Last year at...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP GOLF: Coeur d'Alene nabs boys, girls 5A Region 1 titles

LEWISTON — Coeur d’Alene freshman Grant Potter aced the par-3, 142-yard third hole en route to an even-par 72 to earn medalist honors at the 5A Region 1 tournament on Tuesday at Lewiston Country Club. Coeur d’Alene won the boys regional title, its second straight, with a 306....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for May, 10 2022

Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereby given that the City of Athol, Kootenai County Idaho, will hold a Public Hearing to consider any and all comments on the following: A request by HMH Engineering on behalf of the adjacent owner AJ Homes LLC to vacate a portion of street right of way within Bennett's Second Addition to Athol, generally located north of Grove Street, between Pastime Street and Railroad Street. The street right of way to be vacated is more particularly described as: A parcel of land in the Southwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 53 North, Range 3 West, Boise Meridian, City of Athol, Kootenai County, Idaho. Said parcel also being a portion of Bennett's Second Addition to Athol, as recorded at book "C" of plats page 2 and more particularly described as follows: Point of Beginning: The Northeast corner of Lot 7 Block 5 as shown on said Bennett's Second Addition to Athol, Thence westerly along the North line of said Block 5, South 89°40'21" West, a distance of 300 feet to a point of intersection with the Easterly right-of-way of Pastime Street, shown as Second Street on said Bennett's Second Addition to Athol; Thence Leaving said North line of Block 5 through the undeveloped street currently known as Freemont Avenue as shown on said Bennett's Second Addition, North 0°19'39" West a distance of 60 feet to the South line of a parcel identified as Lot 2 Block 1 of Canaan Estates as recorded at book "K" of plats page 162 said line also being the Northerly right-of-way of said Freemont Avenue; Thence Easterly along said South line of Lot 2 Block 1 North 89°40'21" East a distance of 300 feet, Thence leaving said South line of Lot 2 Block 1, through said Freemont Avenue, South 0°19'39" East a distance of 60 feet to a point on the Westerly right-of-way of Railroad Street, shown as First Street on said Bennett's Second Addition, said point also being the Point of Beginning. Containing 18,000 square feet or 0.413 acres, more or less. All interested persons are invited to appear and/or comment on this proposed vacation. The application file is available for review at the Athol City Hall during regular office hours (9:00am-4:30pm Monday-Thursday and Fridays 8:30am- 12:00pm) The public Hearing will be held at Athol City Hall at 30355 Third Street on May 17, 2022 at 6:00pm. Lori Yarbrough City Clerk/Treasurer CDA LEGAL 8655 AD#530063 MAY 3, 10, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Always up for the challenge

Challenges are what keep her going. For almost 33 years, Lynn Towne has been working for the Coeur d’Alene School District. “I’ve done a little bit of almost every job the district has,” Towne said. However, her main focus has been working with the board of trustees...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cow's great escape ends unhappily

HAYDEN — A cow scheduled to be butchered Tuesday morning apparently tried to make a run for it but couldn’t escape its fate. The black cow was reported as a traffic hazard. It attracted attention as it trotted north just past Hayden Avenue, with Kootenai County Sheriff’s cruisers to its right and behind it. A video of the scene was posted on Facebook.
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Wasden gives legal advice based on the law

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has provided accurate, objective legal advice to legislators, other state elected officials, and state agencies for the past 20 years. Political adversaries sometimes criticize him for telling them what the law is, rather than what they want to hear. It’s clear the role of the Attorney...
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Law Enforcement Vs. Politics

For several years now, the majority of residents and recreational users along the Spokane River in Kootenai County have been struggling with the safety concerns as well as environmental and property damages caused by excessive wakes. After presenting numerous scientific and engineering studies as well as personal testimonies about the obvious dangers generated by these excessive wakes, the County Commissioners adopted a no-excessive wake ordinance on the Spokane River in 2021 (Resolution 2021-63).
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Riggs earns award, endorsements

Sen. Peter Riggs, R-Post Falls, was named legislator of the year by the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association at its recent annual conference. “It is an honor to recognize Sen. Riggs as the first legislator of the year for the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association," said Travis Myklebust, chief of the Lewiston Fire Department and president of the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association. "His work and sponsorship of the Ground Emergency Medical Transport legislation was instrumental in helping improve EMS in Idaho. Sen. Riggs is committed to serving all Idahoans and our association is pleased to recognize him.”
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

HART: Oh no you don’t

As the primary elections approach, we have been receiving a lot of political ads in the mail. I was shocked to see one from former Representative Phil Hart, a well-known tax cheat and timber thief. He didn’t pay his state and federal taxes for eight years by claiming they were...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

