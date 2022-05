GM Authority spy photographers have captured the first images showing the interior of the upcoming 2024 Chevy Blazer EV crossover. These photos, unfortunately, don’t give very much away thanks to the abundance of fabric covering that GM has applied to this vehicle’s steering wheel, dashboard and center console. We can spot the leading edge of a large digital infotainment screen sitting front-and-center, however, which is joined by a digital instrument panel display. It seems likely these two widescreen displays will be mounted under a uniform piece of glass, similar to the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV. We also see some other similarities with the Silverado EV, including a rotary dial infotainment system control and a column-mounted gear selector.

CARS ・ 4 HOURS AGO