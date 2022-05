Paul Rylott Brown, 82

John Ernest Hendry Jr., 56, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away at his home Saturday, April 30, 2022, after a three-year fight with colon cancer. John was a proud Idahoan, born and raised in the Coeur d’Alene area. He was happiest while spending his time outdoors with his wife of 29 years, Vanessa, friends and family. John was known in the community for his loyalty and generosity and was a familiar face to many during his 34-year career at Kmart, where he served the local outdoor community as the sporting goods manager.

