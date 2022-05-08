ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Milestone Announcements

Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarl and Hannah Haakenson were married April 10, 2022, at the Hagadone Event Center in Coeur d'Alene. Parents of the bride are Glen and Janet Cooper of Post Falls. Parents of the groom are Eric and Chelle Haakenson of Hayden. The wedding was officiated by longtime friend, Bill Davenport....

cdapress.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

Sigard “Sig” Allen Jensen, 76

Sigard “Sig” Allen Jensen, 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Athol, Idaho, on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at New Song Bible Church with Pastor Barry Johnson officiating. Sig was born Sept. 15, 1945, in...
ATHOL, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

ADDIS: Good for Cd’A, Idaho

I am endorsing Jim Addis for re-election to the Idaho House for Seat 4A. Jim has been effective these past four years in the Legislature, supporting small business, education, lower taxes and our first responders. Just as important are Jim’s strong ties to our community. I’ve known Jim and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP GOLF: Coeur d'Alene nabs boys, girls 5A Region 1 titles

LEWISTON — Coeur d’Alene freshman Grant Potter aced the par-3, 142-yard third hole en route to an even-par 72 to earn medalist honors at the 5A Region 1 tournament on Tuesday at Lewiston Country Club. Coeur d’Alene won the boys regional title, its second straight, with a 306....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Press to receive 'Esto Perpetua Award'

COEUR d’ALENE — The Coeur d’Alene Press will be honored next month for “outstanding accomplishments in preserving and promoting Idaho’s heritage.”. The Press, along with nine individuals and another organization, will receive the Esto Perpetua award at the 23rd annual Esto Perpetua Awards Ceremony on June 6 at the Idaho State Museum in Boise.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Patricia (Pat) Ann Macey Caloca Day, 76

Patricia (Pat) Ann Macey Caloca Day, born on Sept. 4, 1945, to Virginia Dare Reese and George Herbert Macey in Logan, Utah. At a very young age the family moved from Logan, Utah, and relocated in the Sunshine State of California where she began to create marvelous memories. In her youth she lived in the cities of Oakland and Pleasant Hill, alongside her four younger brothers and sisters. In high school she discovered she had a passion for theatre. Thanks to her cherished teacher Mr. Grey, that passion would unequivocally influence and impact countless lives.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

5A REGION 1 SOFTBALL: Vikings dance on to state

COEUR d’ALENE — They broke out the white cowgirl hats for good luck for the postseason. The hats may have helped, but it was their bats, as well as a rising standout in the circle, that propelled the Coeur d’Alene Vikings to their first 5A Region 1 softball title since 2015.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Post Falls Museum to reopen

POST FALLS — The Post Falls Museum plans to reopen for the season on May 21. Currently rekindling a partnership with the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, some artifacts may be loaned to the museum for display, said Joe Butler, secretary for the Post Falls Historical Society. Last year at...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Tracey Ann Staggs (Lilienkamp), 60

Another angel taken to heaven, Tracey Ann Staggs (Lilienkamp) passed away peacefully in her sleep Jan. 22, 2022. The oldest of the five “Lilienkamp girls,” she was born in Wallace, Idaho, on Jan. 12, 1962, to Eugene D. Lilienkamp (deceased) and Michelle (Altermott) Lilienkamp Nutt. Tracey graduated from...
WALLACE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cow's great escape ends unhappily

HAYDEN — A cow scheduled to be butchered Tuesday morning apparently tried to make a run for it but couldn’t escape its fate. The black cow was reported as a traffic hazard. It attracted attention as it trotted north just past Hayden Avenue, with Kootenai County Sheriff’s cruisers to its right and behind it. A video of the scene was posted on Facebook.
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Tracking walleye in Lake Pend Oreille

Sure, the "Where's Waldo?" books are fun, but let's play a more fun (and potentially lucrative) game called, "Where's Walleye?" Walleye in Lake Pend Oreille were concentrated around spawning locations in the lake and the adjoining rivers throughout the month of April. Idaho Department of Fish and Game biologists track...
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Donna Conery, 73

Donna Conery was born in Missoula, Mont., on Oct. 30, 1948, to Richard and Maxine Smith. She was the youngest of seven children. She and her brothers and sisters were raised in Cusick, Wash. She and older brother Lawrence continued to hold a close bond throughout his life. Donna married...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for May, 10 2022

Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereby given that the City of Athol, Kootenai County Idaho, will hold a Public Hearing to consider any and all comments on the following: A request by HMH Engineering on behalf of the adjacent owner AJ Homes LLC to vacate a portion of street right of way within Bennett's Second Addition to Athol, generally located north of Grove Street, between Pastime Street and Railroad Street. The street right of way to be vacated is more particularly described as: A parcel of land in the Southwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 53 North, Range 3 West, Boise Meridian, City of Athol, Kootenai County, Idaho. Said parcel also being a portion of Bennett's Second Addition to Athol, as recorded at book "C" of plats page 2 and more particularly described as follows: Point of Beginning: The Northeast corner of Lot 7 Block 5 as shown on said Bennett's Second Addition to Athol, Thence westerly along the North line of said Block 5, South 89°40'21" West, a distance of 300 feet to a point of intersection with the Easterly right-of-way of Pastime Street, shown as Second Street on said Bennett's Second Addition to Athol; Thence Leaving said North line of Block 5 through the undeveloped street currently known as Freemont Avenue as shown on said Bennett's Second Addition, North 0°19'39" West a distance of 60 feet to the South line of a parcel identified as Lot 2 Block 1 of Canaan Estates as recorded at book "K" of plats page 162 said line also being the Northerly right-of-way of said Freemont Avenue; Thence Easterly along said South line of Lot 2 Block 1 North 89°40'21" East a distance of 300 feet, Thence leaving said South line of Lot 2 Block 1, through said Freemont Avenue, South 0°19'39" East a distance of 60 feet to a point on the Westerly right-of-way of Railroad Street, shown as First Street on said Bennett's Second Addition, said point also being the Point of Beginning. Containing 18,000 square feet or 0.413 acres, more or less. All interested persons are invited to appear and/or comment on this proposed vacation. The application file is available for review at the Athol City Hall during regular office hours (9:00am-4:30pm Monday-Thursday and Fridays 8:30am- 12:00pm) The public Hearing will be held at Athol City Hall at 30355 Third Street on May 17, 2022 at 6:00pm. Lori Yarbrough City Clerk/Treasurer CDA LEGAL 8655 AD#530063 MAY 3, 10, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Prime time for tourism

COEUR d’ALENE — If Silverwood Theme Park ticket sales are an indication of what the area can expect for travel and tourism this summer, a fantastic ride is dead ahead. Ticket sales are up 63% from pre-COVID 2019 numbers, said director of marketing Jordan Carter. A travel and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Two bull elk killed and left to waste near Kerr Lake in North Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game has received information about two bull elk that were killed and left to waste near Kerr Lake in Boundary County in the Panhandle Region. Fish and Game is requesting the public to report any information about the incident. The investigating officer estimated the elk were killed...
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kristine Schmidt, Coeur d'Alene High School

The junior struck out eight in an 8-4 win over Post Falls last week, earning the Vikings their first league title since 2016. For the season, Schmidt came into Tuesday’s 5A Region 1 tournament with a 12-1 record, a 2.833 ERA, and 87 strikeouts in 84 innings pitched. She’s also batting .383, with a pair of home runs. “She’s hit well, and she’s pitched well,” Coeur d’Alene coach Bobbi Darretta said. “Last year she didn’t hit for us, so we’ve been working on her hitting; that’s been a huge difference. She’s really stepped up this season; she really has put her time in. And she’s so coachable.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Signing photos May 12, 2022

Courtesy photo Lakeland High senior Devon Suko recently signed a letter of intent to play football at NAIA Carroll College in Helena, Mont. Seated from left are Bruce Suko (father), Devon Suko and Kim Suko (mother); and standing from left, Brian Etchison, Lakeland High varsity offensive coordinator; Curt Carr, Lakeland High freshman team head coach; and Matt Neff, Lakeland High athletic director.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Building toward the future

COEUR d’ALENE — Britt Thurman has been executive director of the Museum of North Idaho for 18 months. While she’s enjoying it, there are days when she’s not sure how well she’s doing her job. She can erase any doubts. As of May 5, she...
MUSEUMS
Coeur d'Alene Press

SOS fines North Idaho Republicans

COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho Republicans, a newly formed association, is now also a political action committee, following complaints of campaign finance reporting violations lodged against the group by Kootenai County Republican Central Committee Chairman Brent Regan. The Idaho Secretary of State’s office investigated the complaints, and on...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

