Milestone Announcements

Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereby given that the City of Athol, Kootenai County Idaho, will hold a Public Hearing to consider any and all comments on the following: A request by HMH Engineering on behalf of the adjacent owner AJ Homes LLC to vacate a portion of street right of way within Bennett's Second Addition to Athol, generally located north of Grove Street, between Pastime Street and Railroad Street. The street right of way to be vacated is more particularly described as: A parcel of land in the Southwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 53 North, Range 3 West, Boise Meridian, City of Athol, Kootenai County, Idaho. Said parcel also being a portion of Bennett's Second Addition to Athol, as recorded at book "C" of plats page 2 and more particularly described as follows: Point of Beginning: The Northeast corner of Lot 7 Block 5 as shown on said Bennett's Second Addition to Athol, Thence westerly along the North line of said Block 5, South 89°40'21" West, a distance of 300 feet to a point of intersection with the Easterly right-of-way of Pastime Street, shown as Second Street on said Bennett's Second Addition to Athol; Thence Leaving said North line of Block 5 through the undeveloped street currently known as Freemont Avenue as shown on said Bennett's Second Addition, North 0°19'39" West a distance of 60 feet to the South line of a parcel identified as Lot 2 Block 1 of Canaan Estates as recorded at book "K" of plats page 162 said line also being the Northerly right-of-way of said Freemont Avenue; Thence Easterly along said South line of Lot 2 Block 1 North 89°40'21" East a distance of 300 feet, Thence leaving said South line of Lot 2 Block 1, through said Freemont Avenue, South 0°19'39" East a distance of 60 feet to a point on the Westerly right-of-way of Railroad Street, shown as First Street on said Bennett's Second Addition, said point also being the Point of Beginning. Containing 18,000 square feet or 0.413 acres, more or less. All interested persons are invited to appear and/or comment on this proposed vacation. The application file is available for review at the Athol City Hall during regular office hours (9:00am-4:30pm Monday-Thursday and Fridays 8:30am- 12:00pm) The public Hearing will be held at Athol City Hall at 30355 Third Street on May 17, 2022 at 6:00pm. Lori Yarbrough City Clerk/Treasurer CDA LEGAL 8655 AD#530063 MAY 3, 10, 2022.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO