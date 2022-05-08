ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

INVOCATIONS: Don’t give in

Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

Regarding the article “Coeur d’Alene might end invocations,” or concerns about the Lord and lawsuits clouding the issue, cities have been sued for not allowing satanists and other religious groups to be part of invocations?...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Robin Roberts says she almost turned down Barack Obama interview because of fear of being ‘outed’

Robin Roberts has spoken candidly about why she nearly turned down an opportunity to interview Barack Obama about marriage equality.The Good Morning America host, 61, discussed her 2012 interview with former president Obama during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she revealed that she had concerns about the interview and her sexuality, as she didn’t want to be “outed” as gay because of the conversation.“In 2012, I got a call to go to the White House, and that there was a possibility that then-president Barack Obama would change his stance on marriage equality,” Roberts recalled to DeGeneres. “I...
CELEBRITIES
Coeur d'Alene Press

May you have many worries

At first glance this Yiddish blessing seems more like a curse. Who wants many worries? Are most not already overburdened with worries — the rising cost of gas; daily concerns about family, their squabbles, schedules and clutters; too many tasks and too few hours in a day?. All better...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Society
Coeur D'alene, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Coeur D'alene, ID
Society
Coeur d'Alene Press

NAACP event is Saturday

COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho’s only NAACP chapter has invited the community to its first in-person event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kootenai County NAACP “meet and greet” is noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Phippeny Park, 827 N. Eighth St. The...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

FILLIOS: Far above reproach

As an elected official, I tend to shy away from endorsing candidates. After receiving a “rack card” allegedly from Sheriff Norris, I feel compelled to set the record straight regarding Commissioner Chris Fillios. Of all the residents of Kootenai County, I probably know Chris best — by far....
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy