Networking always works

By HARVEY MACKAY
Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

One of the things I've missed most during the pandemic is getting together and networking. Networking is part of my DNA. No cocktail parties, fundraisers, association meetings and so on for the last couple years has been troubling for me, and I'm sure for many of you as well....

cdapress.com

inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Coeur d'Alene Press

ADVERTISING: Advertorial — Puzzle of health and illness

“I have so many little symptoms that are really bugging me, but everyone says I’m fine.” “Well, yes, I have a little headache, but what really bothers me is---.” “I didn’t know that these symptoms were related to---.” We have become so isolated in our approach to symptom diagnosis, that we forget that even little symptoms mean something, and that clumped together create a picture of underlying issues. Like a picture puzzle, symptoms are the puzzle pieces, and our job as health care practitioners is to put the pieces together to create a picture. The more pieces we have — big or seemingly small — the more complete the picture.
