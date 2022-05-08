Networking always works

“I have so many little symptoms that are really bugging me, but everyone says I’m fine.” “Well, yes, I have a little headache, but what really bothers me is---.” “I didn’t know that these symptoms were related to---.” We have become so isolated in our approach to symptom diagnosis, that we forget that even little symptoms mean something, and that clumped together create a picture of underlying issues. Like a picture puzzle, symptoms are the puzzle pieces, and our job as health care practitioners is to put the pieces together to create a picture. The more pieces we have — big or seemingly small — the more complete the picture.

