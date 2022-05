Sen. Peter Riggs, R-Post Falls, was named legislator of the year by the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association at its recent annual conference. “It is an honor to recognize Sen. Riggs as the first legislator of the year for the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association," said Travis Myklebust, chief of the Lewiston Fire Department and president of the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association. "His work and sponsorship of the Ground Emergency Medical Transport legislation was instrumental in helping improve EMS in Idaho. Sen. Riggs is committed to serving all Idahoans and our association is pleased to recognize him.”

POST FALLS, ID ・ 11 HOURS AGO