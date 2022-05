Patricia (Pat) Ann Macey Caloca Day, born on Sept. 4, 1945, to Virginia Dare Reese and George Herbert Macey in Logan, Utah. At a very young age the family moved from Logan, Utah, and relocated in the Sunshine State of California where she began to create marvelous memories. In her youth she lived in the cities of Oakland and Pleasant Hill, alongside her four younger brothers and sisters. In high school she discovered she had a passion for theatre. Thanks to her cherished teacher Mr. Grey, that passion would unequivocally influence and impact countless lives.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 11 HOURS AGO