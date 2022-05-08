ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rathdrum, ID

Cody Ryan Evenson, 21

Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

Cody Ryan Evenson was born on Sept. 8, 2000, to James and Holly Evenson. Cody was taken to heaven from a tragic accident on April 10, 2022, at the young age of 21. He and his family resided in...

cdapress.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

Patricia (Pat) Ann Macey Caloca Day, 76

Patricia (Pat) Ann Macey Caloca Day, born on Sept. 4, 1945, to Virginia Dare Reese and George Herbert Macey in Logan, Utah. At a very young age the family moved from Logan, Utah, and relocated in the Sunshine State of California where she began to create marvelous memories. In her youth she lived in the cities of Oakland and Pleasant Hill, alongside her four younger brothers and sisters. In high school she discovered she had a passion for theatre. Thanks to her cherished teacher Mr. Grey, that passion would unequivocally influence and impact countless lives.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Tracey Ann Staggs (Lilienkamp), 60

Another angel taken to heaven, Tracey Ann Staggs (Lilienkamp) passed away peacefully in her sleep Jan. 22, 2022. The oldest of the five “Lilienkamp girls,” she was born in Wallace, Idaho, on Jan. 12, 1962, to Eugene D. Lilienkamp (deceased) and Michelle (Altermott) Lilienkamp Nutt. Tracey graduated from...
WALLACE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Donna Conery, 73

Donna Conery was born in Missoula, Mont., on Oct. 30, 1948, to Richard and Maxine Smith. She was the youngest of seven children. She and her brothers and sisters were raised in Cusick, Wash. She and older brother Lawrence continued to hold a close bond throughout his life. Donna married...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

John Ernest Hendry Jr., 56

John Ernest Hendry Jr., 56, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away at his home Saturday, April 30, 2022, after a three-year fight with colon cancer. John was a proud Idahoan, born and raised in the Coeur d’Alene area. He was happiest while spending his time outdoors with his wife of 29 years, Vanessa, friends and family. John was known in the community for his loyalty and generosity and was a familiar face to many during his 34-year career at Kmart, where he served the local outdoor community as the sporting goods manager.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

5A REGION 1 SOFTBALL: Vikings dance on to state

COEUR d’ALENE — They broke out the white cowgirl hats for good luck for the postseason. The hats may have helped, but it was their bats, as well as a rising standout in the circle, that propelled the Coeur d’Alene Vikings to their first 5A Region 1 softball title since 2015.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP GOLF: Coeur d'Alene nabs boys, girls 5A Region 1 titles

LEWISTON — Coeur d’Alene freshman Grant Potter aced the par-3, 142-yard third hole en route to an even-par 72 to earn medalist honors at the 5A Region 1 tournament on Tuesday at Lewiston Country Club. Coeur d’Alene won the boys regional title, its second straight, with a 306....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

ADDIS: Good for Cd’A, Idaho

I am endorsing Jim Addis for re-election to the Idaho House for Seat 4A. Jim has been effective these past four years in the Legislature, supporting small business, education, lower taxes and our first responders. Just as important are Jim’s strong ties to our community. I’ve known Jim and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cow's great escape ends unhappily

HAYDEN — A cow scheduled to be butchered Tuesday morning apparently tried to make a run for it but couldn’t escape its fate. The black cow was reported as a traffic hazard. It attracted attention as it trotted north just past Hayden Avenue, with Kootenai County Sheriff’s cruisers to its right and behind it. A video of the scene was posted on Facebook.
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Press to receive 'Esto Perpetua Award'

COEUR d’ALENE — The Coeur d’Alene Press will be honored next month for “outstanding accomplishments in preserving and promoting Idaho’s heritage.”. The Press, along with nine individuals and another organization, will receive the Esto Perpetua award at the 23rd annual Esto Perpetua Awards Ceremony on June 6 at the Idaho State Museum in Boise.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Tracking walleye in Lake Pend Oreille

Sure, the "Where's Waldo?" books are fun, but let's play a more fun (and potentially lucrative) game called, "Where's Walleye?" Walleye in Lake Pend Oreille were concentrated around spawning locations in the lake and the adjoining rivers throughout the month of April. Idaho Department of Fish and Game biologists track...
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kristine Schmidt, Coeur d'Alene High School

The junior struck out eight in an 8-4 win over Post Falls last week, earning the Vikings their first league title since 2016. For the season, Schmidt came into Tuesday’s 5A Region 1 tournament with a 12-1 record, a 2.833 ERA, and 87 strikeouts in 84 innings pitched. She’s also batting .383, with a pair of home runs. “She’s hit well, and she’s pitched well,” Coeur d’Alene coach Bobbi Darretta said. “Last year she didn’t hit for us, so we’ve been working on her hitting; that’s been a huge difference. She’s really stepped up this season; she really has put her time in. And she’s so coachable.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Two bull elk killed and left to waste near Kerr Lake in North Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game has received information about two bull elk that were killed and left to waste near Kerr Lake in Boundary County in the Panhandle Region. Fish and Game is requesting the public to report any information about the incident. The investigating officer estimated the elk were killed...
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP BASEBALL: Bonners Ferry holds off Timberlake for berth to state

SPIRIT LAKE — Caden Robinett delivered a two-run single with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut the deficit to 5-4 for top-seeded Timberlake, which was unable to get any closer in a loss to the second-seeded Bonners Ferry Badgers in the 3A District 1 baseball championship game on Wednesday at Timberlake High.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

THE FRONT ROW with MARK NELKE: Two days that seemed like a week

Mondays are for easing into the work week. Same with the sports week. Not this past Monday — the one three days ago. No less than six high school regional/district tournament baseball games. Two games from a high school district softball tournament, and two more from a doubleheader that...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for May, 10 2022

Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereby given that the City of Athol, Kootenai County Idaho, will hold a Public Hearing to consider any and all comments on the following: A request by HMH Engineering on behalf of the adjacent owner AJ Homes LLC to vacate a portion of street right of way within Bennett's Second Addition to Athol, generally located north of Grove Street, between Pastime Street and Railroad Street. The street right of way to be vacated is more particularly described as: A parcel of land in the Southwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 53 North, Range 3 West, Boise Meridian, City of Athol, Kootenai County, Idaho. Said parcel also being a portion of Bennett's Second Addition to Athol, as recorded at book "C" of plats page 2 and more particularly described as follows: Point of Beginning: The Northeast corner of Lot 7 Block 5 as shown on said Bennett's Second Addition to Athol, Thence westerly along the North line of said Block 5, South 89°40'21" West, a distance of 300 feet to a point of intersection with the Easterly right-of-way of Pastime Street, shown as Second Street on said Bennett's Second Addition to Athol; Thence Leaving said North line of Block 5 through the undeveloped street currently known as Freemont Avenue as shown on said Bennett's Second Addition, North 0°19'39" West a distance of 60 feet to the South line of a parcel identified as Lot 2 Block 1 of Canaan Estates as recorded at book "K" of plats page 162 said line also being the Northerly right-of-way of said Freemont Avenue; Thence Easterly along said South line of Lot 2 Block 1 North 89°40'21" East a distance of 300 feet, Thence leaving said South line of Lot 2 Block 1, through said Freemont Avenue, South 0°19'39" East a distance of 60 feet to a point on the Westerly right-of-way of Railroad Street, shown as First Street on said Bennett's Second Addition, said point also being the Point of Beginning. Containing 18,000 square feet or 0.413 acres, more or less. All interested persons are invited to appear and/or comment on this proposed vacation. The application file is available for review at the Athol City Hall during regular office hours (9:00am-4:30pm Monday-Thursday and Fridays 8:30am- 12:00pm) The public Hearing will be held at Athol City Hall at 30355 Third Street on May 17, 2022 at 6:00pm. Lori Yarbrough City Clerk/Treasurer CDA LEGAL 8655 AD#530063 MAY 3, 10, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Riggs earns award, endorsements

Sen. Peter Riggs, R-Post Falls, was named legislator of the year by the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association at its recent annual conference. “It is an honor to recognize Sen. Riggs as the first legislator of the year for the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association," said Travis Myklebust, chief of the Lewiston Fire Department and president of the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association. "His work and sponsorship of the Ground Emergency Medical Transport legislation was instrumental in helping improve EMS in Idaho. Sen. Riggs is committed to serving all Idahoans and our association is pleased to recognize him.”
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Post Falls Museum to reopen

POST FALLS — The Post Falls Museum plans to reopen for the season on May 21. Currently rekindling a partnership with the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, some artifacts may be loaned to the museum for display, said Joe Butler, secretary for the Post Falls Historical Society. Last year at...
POST FALLS, ID

