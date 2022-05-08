Today's Ghastly Groaner

As our shop has grown and the wine collection has expanded, we frequently get asked how we choose what wines we work with? Whether it be for our wine clubs, a placement on our shelves, or a slot in our wine specials we have several criteria we look to so we can make sure we are getting wines in our shop that will please as many of you as we can. We recognize that we are not buying the wine for our preferences only but for yours too, and over the years we have worked with wine consumers here in North Idaho we know your tastes are diverse. Diversity is good and we hope we have something for just about everyone.

