(Rutherford County, Tenn.) - The Blackman area along Veterans Parkway near I-840 is quickly becoming a smaller version of Medical Center Parkway or a mini medical corridor. Last September (2021), Vanderbilt Medical Center announced plans to build a new hospital in the Blackman area near I-840 and Veterans Parkway. Over the past 7 to 8 months, the medical institute has designed and planned what that structure will look like and has confirmed they are ready to move forward, as stated by Murfreesboro City Councilman Shawn Wright…

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO