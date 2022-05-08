ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US senator helps Ukrainian family reunite just in time for Mother’s Day

By Sophie Thompson
 4 days ago

US Senator, Amy Klobuchar, has helped to reunite a Ukrainian family just in time for mothers day.

Anya Hansen was able to bring her mum Valentina, who was was in a bomb shelter in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv , to Minnesota , and even got to see her daughter's graduation .

Klobuchar expedited Valentina's visa, before she took a 36-hour train ride followed by a plane to make it.

"It just felt so good to have my mum," Anya told Fox. "I know it was very hard for her but she made it!"

