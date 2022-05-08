ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fears of ‘horrific’ Brexit trade war escalation as Sinn Fein win fuels Northern Ireland tensions

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EqSy5_0fWne4eS00

UK business chiefs have warned Boris Johnson’s government about the “horrific” economic impact if the prime minister provokes a trade war with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

No 10 has prepared legislation aimed at scrapping protocol checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, as the DUP vows not to return to the Stormont executive until Mr Johnson takes action.

The government is hoping the outcome of the election – which saw Irish nationalists’ Sinn Fein emerge as the largest party for the first time – will persuade Brussels the checks must be dropped to restore power-sharing arrangements.

The DUP has insisted that there could be no devolved government while the protocol remained in place, but Sinn Fein says the protocol prevents a hard border in Ireland.

The EU Commission is prepared to take retaliatory trade action if Downing Street tears up its commitment to uphold the protocol, say legal experts – including moves to slap tariffs on British goods.

Food industry bosses told The Independent they fear that a trade war would lead to a further spike in supermarket prices just as families are struggling to cope with soaring living costs.

The British Meat Processors Association (BMPA) fears the EU could decide to impose tariffs on UK food exports, leading to tariffs on imports from Europe.

“I fear that if the UK government takes unilateral action we will have a major problem, because the EU can interpret that as the agreement being broken,” said the BMPA’s trade policy adviser Peter Hardwick.

He added: “The EU might take legal action initially, but there could be some punitive measures. If we end up with tariffs being applied on goods then that would be horrific. It will push up costs and prices.”

Shane Brennan, chief executive of the Cold Chain Federation, said he expected a “ratcheting up” in the UK-EU row after the election results – saying traders were “sick and tired” of being the victim of politics.

“Tariffs would be a huge step backwards,” the food supply chain chief said on the prospect of a trade war. “They would add significantly inflationary pressure to costs at all levels, through to the end consumer.”

Barrie Deas, chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations, also warned that a trade war would cause “considerable” harm. “It would be very unwelcome,” he said. “A trade war hurts everyone on both sides of the Channel. It will affect prices in restaurants in France, as well as in Britain.”

The election reaffirmed that a majority of those elected to Northern Ireland Assembly are in favour retaining the protocol.

Legislation prepared with the aim of overriding the protocol is not expected to be included in next week’s Queen’s Speech, but The Independent understands it could still be introduced later in the parliamentary session.

Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns has been sent to Washington to explain the government’s position to the US government.

He is expected to argue that ministers have little choice but to act on the protocol unilaterally to restore power-sharing at Stormont if the EU does not back down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ICjK_0fWne4eS00

Catherine Barnard, professor of EU law at Trinity College, Cambridge, warned that any unilateral move to turn off parts of the protocol “would make a trade war a serious possibility”.

She said: “I think the EU would take a tough line in response. They have looked at various retaliatory measures, including suspending parts of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.”

Prof Barnard said the EU could immediately impose more rigorous checks at ports, and use Article 506 – a lesser-known part of the Brexit Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) signed at the end of 2020 – to take further action.

“It means that the EU could quite quickly put tariffs on UK fish going into the EU, and then impose them on other goods,” she said. “You could get into a trade war pretty quickly.”

David Henig, UK director at the European Centre for International Political Economy in Brussels, thinks a trade war is some way off – since EU officials are aware the House of Lords would oppose legislation designed to rip up the protocol for several months.

But he dismisses the idea that the Ukraine crisis would distract the EU Commission from taking action at some point. “I don’t think the EU would have any difficulty putting in place a strong package of retaliatory measures for any overt UK breach of the protocol,” he said.

Professor Anand Menon, director at the UK in a Changing Europe, said the row could enter trade war territory this year. “How long can the EU let this pass? Trade retaliation is certainly something they will consider. Somewhere in a locked drawer is a list of retaliatory measures.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FmDF0_0fWne4eS00

Brussels has offered a series of changes to the protocol, claiming they would remove 80 per cent of controls on goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. But the UK wants all checks and paperwork dropped.

The EU Commission has told member states it will “use remedies at its disposal” if the protocol is not upheld by the UK, according to RTE .

Labour peer Jenny Chapman, shadow Cabinet Office minister, said the Lords will take “a very dim view of any attempt to dismantle agreed obligations outside of negotiations with the EU”.

Lord Richard Newby, Liberal Democrat leader in the Lords, vowed to oppose “dangerous” plans to override the protocol. “Any attempt would not just represent an egregious breach of international law, it would also plunge us into a trade war with our closest neighbours.”

A spokesperson for the EU Commission told The Independent the intention was to “continue working” on solutions with London, adding: “We fully committed to working jointly with the UK to bring long-term legal certainty and predictability to Northern Ireland.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Lack of urgency’ from government on cost-of-living crisis, senior Tory MP says

Senior Conservative MP David Davis has claimed there is a “lack of urgency” from the government in tackling the cost-of-living crisis.The remarks come as Boris Johnson sidestepped questions over support for families, with opposition MPs demanding an emergency budget amid rocketing energy bills and levels of inflation at a 30-year high.Speaking to The Independent, Mr Davis, a former cabinet minister, said: “I do think there is a lack of urgency. The problem is, for some, the cost-of-living crisis is bitting already.”Calling for action “before the summer”, he also claimed ministers had received bad advice, as he highlighted last year’s...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Burns
Person
Boris Johnson
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Great Britain#Uk#Eu#Stormont#Irish#The Eu Commission#British#Bmpa
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ukraine ‘destroys Putin parade boat’ with laser-guided bomb off Snake Island

A Russian “parade boat” used by Vladimir Putin to inspect naval fleets has been destroyed, Ukraine’s armed forces has claimed.The Raptor-class patrol vessel was targeted by a laser-guided bomb dropped from a Ukraine-operated Bayraktar TB2 drone near Snake Island in the Black Sea on 8 May, the Ukrainian ministry of defence said.The Russian leader has used such a boat when carrying out fleet inspections in Sevastopol and St Petersburg. It has also been used for military exercises and speeches by the president.Similar attacks were reported by Ukraine’s armed forces in recent days including the destruction of a Serna-class landing craft...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

645K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy