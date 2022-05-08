ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

How two Michelin-starred chefs founded a thriving gelato brand by creating a frozen treat that can be enjoyed all year round

By Zahra Tayeb
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqSZU_0fWnd91s00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLakM_0fWnd91s00
A Hackney Gelato dessert being prepared.

Hackney Gelato

  • The owner of a gelato company has discussed the year-round demand for his frozen dessert.
  • Sam Newman told Insider that pre-pandemic, December was the best month for Hackney Gelato.
  • He attributes the success to the fact that his product is more of a dessert than a seasonal treat.

One of the owners of London-based gelato company Hackney Gelato says his frozen desserts are winning fans in all seasons, not just summer.

In an interview with Insider, Sam Newman said it's all about creating a product that can be enjoyed come rain or shine.

According to Newman, Hackney Gelato is more of a dessert than ice cream and that sets the brand apart from its competitors. "The typical British style of ice cream is light and cold," compared with Hackney Gelato's products, which are more of an indulgence, he said.

Newman said the UK lacked top-quality ice cream and that as a result of his and co-founder Enrico Pavoncelli's Italian heritage, the two were able to spot a gap in the market.

The pair, who founded the company in 2015, first met as chefs working in London's Michelin-starred restaurant Locanda Locatelli. After months of discussions, trips to Sicily, and meetings with gelato masters, Newman said the idea to build a premium gelato brand was born.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yxqeq_0fWnd91s00
Hackney Gelato's Brown Bread and Marmalade flavor made exclusively for London's Michelin-starred Brat restaurant.

Hackney Gelato

"We want to push consumers to understand that this is an indulgence that they can entertain all year round. It's great obviously if it's sunny in the park, but it's also fantastic if you're watching Netflix in the middle of November," Newman added.

Summer is a busy month for Hackney Gelato, Newman said, but before the pandemic, December was its best month of the year.

Hackney Gelato operates as a stockist, supplying its carefully crafted product to restaurants, corner shops, various UK-based food-delivery services like Gorillas and Ocado, as well as supermarkets including Tesco and Waitrose.

Newman said his company had a strong restaurant presence pre-COVID due to Christmas dinners, and concessions during the festive season where they served curated Christmassy treats like mince-pie flavored gelato. "It's not like it goes completely dead for six months," Newman continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGoHG_0fWnd91s00
Hackney Gelato's Mince Pie ice cream flavor.

Hackney Gelato

The decision to move the business into retail, however, was beneficial during the pandemic. This is because the hospitality sector took a huge hit due to fewer people dining out amid lockdowns. "It gave us another way to get to the consumer despite restaurants being closed," Newman said.

With consumers staying at home more often as a result of the pandemic, it's affected the way people order, Newman said. "People can now get their dessert at any time of the day, in 10-15 minutes online, and that's something we've been very careful to jump on board with and have the right product for."

As two acclaimed chefs, Newman said he and Pavoncelli ensured their gelato product was of the highest quality. "We've always used the best possible ingredients and traditional Italian techniques to make something that's incredibly rich, smooth, and great to eat," Newman said.

Freshness is a big part of the brand too. "We use fresh fruit, fresh milk, fresh cream. Everything is made from scratch in our kitchens," Newman added. This plays a big part in the flavor and texture of the gelato.

As for his future plans, Newman said he hopes to expand the business to international markets too, specifically the Middle East, due to its appreciation for British goods, among other reasons.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is For Adventurous Eaters

While some fast-food chains continue to fire shots in the chicken-sandwich wars, others simply prefer to sit out the fight and come up with elaborate new ways to keep their customers' attention. McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is not known for the former strategy, preferring to lean on...
RESTAURANTS
The US Sun

I buy a $12 frozen item every time I visit Costco, but follow my cooking secret and no one will know it’s from a packet

THANKS to a clever cooking hack, your dinner guests will never know that your succulent side dish is actually a bargain bag of vegetables from Costco. A nutritionist revealed the go-to frozen veggie mix she buys every time she visits the warehouse store – and the sneaky strategy that tricks her dinner guests into thinking it's made from scratch.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Newman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michelin#Frozen Desserts#Food Drink#Restaurants#British#Italian
shefinds

The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very large role; there are many ways to continue to boost your metabolism throughout life, no matter how old you are. What does play a larger role in this process is the food you eat, especially when it comes to breakfast.
WEIGHT LOSS
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes While Cooking Spam

Spam: It's one of the world's most controversial foods. Some absolutely love its saltiness and slightly slimy texture. Others are deeply turned off by the food's seemingly endless shelf life. But if you are willing to dive into the deep end of Spam's culinary abilities, you need to make sure you're handling the ingredient properly. By making common Spam-cooking mistakes, you're likely to be left with a sad, soggy artificial meat slice that's basically inedible. However, when you cook your Spam the right way, you'll be blessed with a crispy, deliciously umami, and meaty accent that can pair beautifully with a wide variety of foods.
RECIPES
Popculture

Even More Milk Recalled in New Notice

Before you enjoy your next bowl of cereal, you may want to do a quick check of your milk, because yet another popular vegan milk has just been recalled for containing actual milk. Woolworths on April 20th recalled its Macro Certified Organic Unsweetened Coconut Milk and Macro Certified Organic Naturally Sweet Rice Milk after the products were found to contain undeclared milk, posing a possibly life-threatening risk to some consumers.
MILK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Hardest Dog Breeds to Train

Having a dog brings many rewards, one of the most important being companionship. A dog can serve as a guardian and an exercise companion, and perform tasks as varied as locating lost things and people and retrieving game. However, dogs have to be trained and the amount of training required varies by breed. Some are […]
PETS
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
Business Insider

Business Insider

489K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy