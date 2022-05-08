ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Leandro, CA

‘I am grief-stricken’: San Leandro PD mourns loss of retired former Chief Robert Maginnis

By Keith Burbank, Bay City News Foundation
 4 days ago
The San Leandro Police Department recently announced the death of its retired longtime police chief, Robert J.P. Maginnis. “I am grief-stricken by the sudden loss of our sage, leader, and embodiment of professionalism, Retired San Leandro Police Chief Bob Maginnis,” San Leandro Police Chief Abdul Pridgen said in a...

ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

