ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kannapolis, NC

Wood Ducks split with Cannon Ballers

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNgm2_0fWncwrV00

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks split two games with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Saturday.

The Wood Ducks (11-15) dropped an 11-10 decision in a game that was played after it was suspended Friday due to rain. The team bounced back for a 2-1 win in the second game on Saturday. The second game was played over seven innings.

In the first game, the Wood Ducks scored three runs in the top of the eighth for a 10-8 lead. However, Kannapolis (13-13) got three of its own in the bottom of the eighth and held on in the ninth for the win.

In the eighth, Yenci Pena singled in Marcus Smith and Jose Rodriguez singled to left to drive in Daniel Mateo and Pena. Kannapolis’ DJ Gladney hit a two-run home and Wilfred Veras singled in Colby Smelley in the bottom of the eighth.

Alejandro Osuna singled with one out in the ninth for the Wood Ducks but did not advance.

In the second game, the Wood Ducks got a run in each of the first two innings and held on from there. Larson Kindreich (4.1 IP, 4H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 6K) started for the Wood Ducks and Michael Brewer (2-1, 2.2IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 1K) relieved and got the win.

The Wood Ducks took a 1-0 lead when Acosta doubled in Yosy Galan. The Cannon Ballers tied it in the bottom half of the inning when Wes Kath singled in Misael Gonzalez.

In the second, Junior Paniagua singled to left to drive in Marcus Smith.

The two teams play Sunday at 1 p.m. to close out the series. The Wood Ducks return to Kinston for a six-game set with Lynchburg that starts Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Wood Ducks held to two hits in 4-1 loss

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lynchburg kept Down East’s bats quiet in a 4-1 victory over the Wood Ducks on Wednesday at Grainger Stadium. Down East’s offense logged just two hits. Alejandro Osuna accounted for the only Wood Ducks run, reaching home plate on a Lynchburg throwing error in the seventh inning. Down East’s two hits […]
LYNCHBURG, VA
WNCT

Local baseball, softball state playoff schedule for Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A slate of NCHSAA baseball and softball games was scheduled for Friday night, but many of those games have been moved up to Thursday due to weather concerns. Here’s a look at the schedule for Thursday night. Schedules are subject to change; for a complete look at the brackets and updated […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pirates excited about hosting AAC softball tournament

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s softball season is coming to a close, but the Pirates are lucky enough to host the American Athletic Conference Tournament on their home field. The AAC Conference Tournament starts on Thursday and will go all the way through Saturday when the championship game will be played. The winner […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kinston, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Sports
City
Kannapolis, NC
WNCT

ECU’s Sinnie and Hatch earn All-AAC softball honors

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina junior outfield Taudrea Sinnie has been named to the 2022 All-American Athletic Conference Second Team while RHP Jordan Hatch has earned AAC All-Rookie Team accolades, according to an announcement Wednesday afternoon. The duo represents the fifth and sixth East Carolina players to earn spots on the All-AAC teams since the Pirates joined the circuit prior to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WCNC

Statesville native headed to PBR World Finals in Texas

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Carolinas are getting some representation in the Lone Star State as Professional Bull Riders (PBR) takes the World Finals to Texas. 40 riders have qualified to compete at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth starting on May 13. Among those qualified is Eli Vastbinder of Statesville, rounding out the top 10 of those riders. He'll be up against riders from across the country, and even from around the world with competitors from as far away as Brazil traveling to Texas.
STATESVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wake Forest fires Jen Hoover as women’s basketball coach

Wake Forest has fired women’s basketball coach Jen Hoover, parting ways with the former Demon Deacons player after 10 seasons. The school announced the move Wednesday evening, with athletics director John Currie pointing to the program’s overall trajectory as well as turnover on the coaching staff. Wake Forest has made the NCAA Tournament just twice, […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville High names Cowan head football coach

Pastor Jamie Hamrick’s sermon Sunday at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church in Mooresville touched on the gift of rejection. “That hit home for me,” Rydell Cowan said. “Sometimes rejection is more of a blessing than you think.”. Hurt. Mad. A variety of emotions swelled inside Cowan after...
STATESVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Brewer
WNCT

NCHSAA softball playoffs first round recap

Here’s a look at how local teams fared Tuesday in the first round of the NCHSAA softball playoffs. Scroll down to see highlight videos from each game. NCHSAA scores, pairings: Class 1-A | Class 2-A | Class 3-A | Class 4-A
SPORTS
WNCT

Canes look to break through on the road, punch ticket to next round

BOSTON (WNCT) — The Carolina Hurricanes are one win away from disposing of the Boston Bruins and punching their ticket to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. “We want to win this game tonight (Thursday) and not give that game seven crapshoot an opportunity to take place,” said Hurricanes defenseman Ian Cole after […]
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Durham Man Wins $100,000 From Scratch-Off Ticket

Ernest Jackson of Durham spent $30 on a scratch-off ticket last week and it’s seeming like a smart investment. Jackson’s ticket gave him a $100,000 win. The North Carolina Education Lottery shared a release saying Jackson bought the ticket from a convenience store in Cary and collected his prize on Friday. After required state and federal taxes, Jackson will take home $71,019.
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

9 Stores To Check Out Around Charlotte If You Love Thrifting

Someone cue Macklemore from 2012, because we’re talking about thrifting! Shopping secondhand is not only cheaper, but it’s also sustainable. Plus, you can find some really unique treasures that can’t really find in any other retail store. Not that I really need to sell you on thrift...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Down East Wood Ducks#The Wood Ducks
WNCT

Car show coming to Jacksonville on May 21st

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A car show is coming to Jacksonville looking to wow families. On Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jacksonville Kiwanis Club is holding a “Kolossal Day” for kids. The 3rd Annual Kolossal Day for Kids will feature a motorcycle ride and car show. The motorcycle ride starts and […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Highest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher-paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wkml.com

North Carolina Beach Named One of the 25 Best in the Country

Summer is coming and it’s time to think about all those beautiful North Carolina beach days in your future. But where should you venture to if you’re looking for the best beach to head to? Well, according to Travel + Leisure magazine, there’s one North Carolina beach that stands out as one of the 25 best in the country.
LIFESTYLE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Eating N.C. — Lexington Barbecue, a staple

LEXINGTON, N.C. — If you’ve been in Lexington long enough, you probably still call the town's popular barbecue joint the "Honey Monk." There’s nothing quite like Lexington Barbecue, both the style and the place. The Lexington Barbecue restaurant is a staple in Lexington and began as a...
LEXINGTON, NC
WNCT

Lacrosse team traffic stop: Delaware AG calls for federal investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Delaware’s attorney general is calling on the federal government to investigate an allegedly racially motivated traffic stop in Georgia. On April 20, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over a charter bus with the Delaware State University women’s lacrosse team on board. While the sheriff has said there was nothing out […]
DELAWARE STATE
WNCT

WNCT

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy