Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued by 1 PM Friday. Target Area: Aitkin; Crow Wing The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Mississippi River At Aitkin affecting Aitkin and Crow Wing Counties. For the Mississippi at Aitkin, minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Aitkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, The boat ramp at Aitkin city park floods. A few driveways become covered with water in the Cedarbrook area. Minor flooding of farmland occurs in the Cedarbrook community. At 15.0 feet, A few homes become surrounded by water in the Cedarbrook neighborhood near Eagle Rd. The Aitkin city park becomes flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Thursday was 13.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.4 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.7 feet on 05/03/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mississippi River Aitkin 13.0 13.7 Thu 11 am CD 13.8 14.0 14.3

AITKIN COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO