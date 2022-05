POCATELLO — A shootout between Pocatello police and a local man armed with an AR-15 was the worst incident involving law enforcement to occur in the Gate City in decades, says Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. “This is probably the worst incident that I can think of toward officers in my career,” said Schei, who has been a member of the Pocatello Police Department since January 1995. “When tragedy happens in Southeast Idaho, and especially in Pocatello, this community rallies around people and that has...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO