Microsoft expects to roll out a new Xbox update in the next few days to fix a bug that’s left some console players unable to play their purchased games. Persistent server problems that appeared on May 6 have prevented some Xbox Series X|S users from booting up their downloaded games. It's also affected Xbox Cloud Gaming, as well as making new purchases on the Xbox store. Users that tried to load games were reportedly met with an error screen that told them to connect to Xbox’s online servers. When they tried to do so, however, they found they were unable.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO