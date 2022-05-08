Heat Advisory issued for Southern Hidalgo, Starr, Zapata by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Walsh FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Marshall. In northeast North Dakota, Grand Forks and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1243 PM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grafton, Park River, Minto, Hoople, Fordville, Edinburg, Forest River, Pisek, Warsaw, Oakwood, Forest River Colony, Veseleyville, Inkster, Auburn, Voss, Nash, Conway, Mandt, Big Woods and Cashel.
