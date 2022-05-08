Fire Weather Watch issued for Barber, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Hodgeman, Kiowa, Lane, Ness by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued Friday evening by 845 PM CDT. Target Area: Brown; Spink The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Stratford affecting Brown and Spink Counties. James River At Columbia affecting Brown County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River near Stratford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Significant amounts of agricultural lands begin flooding At 16.0 feet, 137th Street and 140th Street are flooded At 17.0 feet, County roads begin flooding and the road 2 miles north of the gauging location is one of the first to flood * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM CDT Thursday was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 16.7 feet Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BROWN COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO