COLUMBIA, S.C. — Balloons, flowers, family, and friends all on the side of the road to pay respect to community activist, Dr. Sonya Lewis killed in a hit and run crash. "If you know the person my mother was you know she was a respectable person," said her youngest son, Jerry Lee Hammond III. "You should honor that by giving this family time to process, time to grieve, and time to mourn... everything that has happened."

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO