ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Flood Warning issued for Blair, Huntingdon by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:02:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pine The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Pine County in east central Minnesota Southwestern Burnett County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1239 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brunswick, or 10 miles north of Cambridge, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Rock Creek, Pine City, Grantsburg and Mille Lacs Band Lena Lake Area. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
PINE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chisago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chisago THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CHISAGO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 115 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for east central Minnesota...and northwestern Wisconsin. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service the Twin Cities.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Isanti, Mille Lacs, Sherburne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Isanti; Mille Lacs; Sherburne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MILLE LACS...WEST CENTRAL ISANTI AND NORTHEASTERN SHERBURNE COUNTIES At 1208 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Princeton, or 18 miles west of Cambridge, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Zimmerman, Princeton, Spencer Brook and Princeton Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chisago; Isanti; Kanabec The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Kanabec County in east central Minnesota Northwestern Chisago County in east central Minnesota Northeastern Isanti County in east central Minnesota * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1242 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Brunswick, or 11 miles north of Cambridge, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Grasston around 1255 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntingdon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
County
Huntingdon County, PA
City
Williamsburg, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Blair County, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Redwood, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Redwood; Renville The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. .As rainfall continues over the area today during repeated thunderstorms, the Minnesota River will remain out of its banks near Morton for the next few days, and will rise to moderate flood stage later today. For the Minnesota River...including Morton...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At Morton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Fleischer Rd flooded in North Redwood; storm sewers closed off and bypass pumping begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1130 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 22.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Thursday was 22.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.9 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.4 feet on 03/31/2009.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Isanti, Mille Lacs, Sherburne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Isanti; Mille Lacs; Sherburne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MILLE LACS...WEST CENTRAL ISANTI AND NORTHEASTERN SHERBURNE COUNTIES At 1208 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Princeton, or 18 miles west of Cambridge, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Zimmerman, Princeton, Spencer Brook and Princeton Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Mississippi The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas Mississippi River at Osceola For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Osceola. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, In Tennessee, fields are flooding west of the northwest tip of Crutcher Lake. In Mississippi County, Arkansas Road 442 is flooded at Mill Bayou just inside the levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.5 feet early Monday morning. - Action stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Graham; Norton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Norton and north central Graham Counties through 130 PM CDT At 107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Edmond, or 10 miles north of Hill City, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Edmond around 120 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GRAHAM COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#South Bank
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs; Morrison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MILLE LACS...EASTERN BENTON AND SOUTHEASTERN MORRISON COUNTIES At 1153 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Foley, or 18 miles east of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Milaca, Foley, Foreston, Glendorado, Granite Ledge, Pease, Gilman, Oak Park, Ronneby and Rum River. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 41.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.2 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs; Morrison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MILLE LACS...EASTERN BENTON AND SOUTHEASTERN MORRISON COUNTIES At 1153 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Foley, or 18 miles east of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Milaca, Foley, Foreston, Glendorado, Granite Ledge, Pease, Gilman, Oak Park, Ronneby and Rum River. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 41.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.2 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Pemiscot The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas...Missouri Mississippi River at Caruthersville For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MAY 20 * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Caruthersville. * WHEN...Until Friday, May 20. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Sloughs are flooding fields just north of Chisholm Lake, Tennessee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.8 feet Sunday evening. - Action stage is 29.0 feet. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Bowman, Hettinger, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects so they do not blow around in the strong winds. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Hettinger; Slope HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Adams, Bowman, Hettinger and Slope Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 7 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Dyer; Lake; Lauderdale The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas...Missouri Mississippi River at Caruthersville For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MAY 20 * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Caruthersville. * WHEN...Until Friday, May 20. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Sloughs are flooding fields just north of Chisholm Lake, Tennessee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.8 feet Sunday evening. - Action stage is 29.0 feet. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DYER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Visit water.weather.gov for additional water level and flood impact information. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.3 to 7.5 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 5:55 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/06 PM 7.4 1.6 1.8 N/A Minor 13/06 AM 6.9 1.1 1.6 N/A None 13/07 PM 7.2 1.4 1.2 N/A Minor 14/07 AM 6.6 0.8 1.2 N/A None 14/08 PM 7.4 1.6 1.0 N/A Minor 15/08 AM 6.5 0.7 1.1 N/A None
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek High Heat Index Values This Afternoon Record breaking temperatures combined with high relative humidities will result in heat indices reaching from 95 to 100 degrees or more for many locations this afternoon. If spending an extensive amount of time outside today or if vulnerable to heat illness, be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks out of the sun. For more detailed information on the heat forecast: www.weather.gov/arx/wbgt4
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 09:30:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following area, Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKDT this evening. * IMPACTS...A possible ice jam is causing water to rise in Galena. Water has risen several feet in the last 24 hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An ice jam may cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chippewa; Lac qui Parle; Yellow Medicine Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. .Rainfall from morning thunderstorms, with more possible later today, will cause the Minnesota River at Montevideo to reach moderate flood stage. For the Minnesota River...including Montevideo...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Montevideo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1100 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 15.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Thursday was 15.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.3 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This forecast crest is just 0.2 feet below the crest of 17.5 feet on 06/24/2014.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hale, Hockley, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Hale; Hockley; Terry; Yoakum RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EXTREME SOUTHWESTERN PANHANDLE AND MUCH OF THE SOUTH PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * Timing...Noon to 9 PM. * Wind...Southwest at 15 to 20 mph at the 20 foot level. * Humidity...As low as 4 percent. * Fuels...Critically dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
HALE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy