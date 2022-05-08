ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, ID

Opinion: Britt Raybould represents Madison County values

Post Register
 4 days ago

We haven’t been properly represented in the Legislature by Ron Nate. He votes Nay and cancels out Jon Weber’s vote on many critical bills. Nate voted no against 14 educational...

www.postregister.com

Post Register

Opinion: Ron Nate is aligned with IFF

For the past two legislative sessions, Mr. Ron Nate has repeatedly worked hard to cut funding to Idaho colleges and universities. This past session, Mr. Nate proposed cutting the higher education budget $1.3 million over his claims of Idaho universities having a social justice agenda. Mr. Nate's evidence for this supposed indoctrination came almost word for word from the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Mr. Nate was verbally taken to the woodshed by University of Idaho President Scott Green over his false claims. Mr. Nate's proposed budget cuts were rebuffed by the Joint Finance & Appropriation Committee and the Legislature itself.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

In Brief

Due to the Memorial Day Holiday, The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for all editorial, classified and legal content for the June 1 edition. Deadline for the Star Plus will be 4 p.m. on May 25. For The Jefferson Star, all legal and classified ads and editorial content will be due at 10 a.m. on May 26. The Jefferson Star Office will be closed on Monday, May 30.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Urban Renewal resolution tabled by JC Commissioners, Rigby accepts

A decision to declare land along the west side of Highway 48 eligible for future projects by the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency was tabled by Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on May 2 and later accepted by Rigby City Council on May 5. Brent Tolman, with Rigby Urban Renewal brought...
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Letter to the Editor: Caring about the future of Rigby

Major planning and zoning changes are being sought by a developer that will affect the Rigby Lake area and our entire community. Our kids and grandkids deserve a community that grows intentionally, not to inherit the fallout from a few individuals trying to capitalize on a big payoff. 60 acres...
RIGBY, ID
Madison County, ID
Government
County
Madison County, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Post Register

Opinion: Don’t elect Little, Bedke or Simpson

Don’t believe the political ads for Gov. Brad Little, Rep. Scott Bedke, and U.S. Rep. Simpson. Gov. Little has done little for Idaho. He didn’t stand up for the people of Idaho during the COVID mess like the South Dakota and Florida governors and the Idaho Legislature. He has refused to debate his fellow candidates because he can’t defend his previous actions as a poor governor.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

County library district parting ways with city of Idaho Falls

A 40-year partnership between Idaho Falls Public Library and Bonneville County is coming to an end this year as the county’s library district board trustees recently decided to create a separate county library. The library district plans to open a main library branch in or near Ammon this October....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Lt. Gov. McGeachin's budget deficit to carry over into next year

BOISE — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin can forgo her salary for the final months of the state fiscal year to offset her office’s state budget shortfall, according to a new analysis from the Idaho state controller’s office, but she’ll have to be given the back pay after the new fiscal year starts July 1, under constitutional requirements.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Clark County brings in new county ambulance

Clark County acquired a new ambulance this last week, after ordering from Braun Northwest over a year ago. Emergency Management Coordinator Jill Egan stated she began the process for acquiring a new ambulance in September of 2020 when the Idaho Department of Commerce reached out to her about their Community Development Block Grant.
CLARK COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Race for Clark County Commissioner for District 2

This year’s May 17 primary election will see incumbent Clark County Commissioner Greg Shenton’s seat contested by two individuals, Steven Gilger and Katie Cross. The Jefferson Star reached out to all three candidates in the election and asked them to fill out an online survey. The following are responses received by the deadline date:
CLARK COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Idaho sees small shift in party affiliation ahead of primary

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Fewer than 10,000 of Idaho's roughly 1 million registered voters switched their affiliation to Republican ahead of next week's primary election, according to the Idaho Secretary of State's office. Idaho has long been a Republican stronghold. The Idaho Republican primary is closed, which means only...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Blackfoot sewer, water fees increasing

The City of Blackfoot has decided to install a chlorination system for the city water system in order to provide cleaner water for citizens. To cover the cost of installation, an increase on fees for city water and sewer services of 5.8% has been proposed. This fee increase was originally...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Boise insurance agent banned, fined $54,000 for falsifying applications

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise insurance agent lost his license and was fined $54,000 after a series of falsified applications, the Idaho Department of Insurance says. The man, Kelly D. Foster, allegedly established a fake business account and called all of his clients "employees" in order to earn an increased commission. The clients were unaware of the falsification, officials say. Foster wrote 147 policies using this group.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise High School principal warns parents of scheduled armed protest

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise High School principal Robb Thompson sent an email warning parents of a potentially armed protest scheduled outside the school. The demonstration, led by gun rights activists, is protesting the school district's student safety policies, Thompson says. "According to the social media posts, some protestors may be carrying firearms."
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Lufkin, Paula

Mary Pauline "Nanny" Lufkin, 90, of Ammon, passed away May 7, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of her loving family. Paula was born September 24, 1931, in White Plains, Kentucky, to Luther Robert Garrett and Bertie Belle Yonts Garrett. She grew up and attended schools in Kentucky. On August 9, 1950, she married Douglas A. "Papa" Lufkin in Crownpoint, Indiana. For many years, they lived around the country and world as Douglas served in the military. In 1972, they settled in Ammon, Idaho, where they raised their six children, Janet, Roy, Michael, Katrina, Bobbye, and Shirley. She enjoyed painting, cooking, camping, gardening, spending time with family, and most of all, being "Nanny" to her grandbabies. Paula is survived by her daughter, Janet (Hal) Roberts of Rigby, ID; son, Roy (Rita) Lufkin of Louisiana; daughter, Katrina (Lyle) Larsen of Idaho Falls; daughter, Bobbye Lufkin of Idaho Falls; daughter, Shirley (Cal) Smith of Ammon; brother, Junior (Carol) Garrett of Hickory Hills, IL; sister, Joyce Hendrix of Palos Hills, IL; sister, Betty (Ray) Wooten of Park City, KY; 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas A. Lufkin; son, Michael Lufkin; parents, Luther and Bertie Garrett; sister, Lorraine Madsen; brother, Bob Garrett; and sister, Lois Wells. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Annis-Little Butte Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Monday from 10-11 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S. Ammon). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Paula 9/24/1931 - 5/7/2022Lufkin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

IFPD officers clash with city over vacation hours

Several Idaho Falls Police Department officers are campaigning for an increase to officers’ vacation hours, saying officers are maxing out their accrued hours due to low staffing. Under the city’s policy, officers accrue vacation hours based on seniority until they hit a cap of 240 hours, after which they...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

1,400+ high school seniors get graduation exemption due to Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's top school board has voted to make more than 1,400 students eligible for waivers from traditional high school graduation rules. The policy approved by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education without discussion came at the end of a three-hour meeting last week, The Advocate reported.
EDUCATION
Post Register

AT&T technology could improve public safety response

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — AT&T will be rolling out new technology in Idaho this week called "Locate Before Route" the new service will allow first responders to locate callers during a 911 dispatch call. Current cellphone towers can help first responders with the location of a caller, however, they...
CELL PHONES
Post Register

City of Meridian to flush water system for several days

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Meridian will be doing some maintenance to its water system beginning on Tuesday. If you notice some changes in watercolor or pressure, this will be why. "Should you experience discolored water, run your cold water faucets in your bathtubs at full stream...
MERIDIAN, ID

