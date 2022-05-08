ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Support Jeff Thompson

Post Register
 4 days ago

As a 38-year educator and former school superintendent, I am proud to support Jeff Thompson to serve as a state legislator representing Idaho Falls. I have known and worked with Jeff for many years. He is caring, intelligent and has a great love for Idaho Falls and Idaho. His...

104.3 WOW Country

Idaho has a New Rush Coming, But This Time It’s Not for Gold

Cobalt is a metal used to help make technology parts. According to Heart Land Daily News "Demand for cobalt has risen as it is an essential mineral for the production of the lithium ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and electronics, and in the magnets used in wind turbines. The mine, located in Lemhi County, Idaho, is owned by Jervois Mining, an Australian company that specializes in extracting minerals used for making batteries. Although the main mineral produced at the underground mine is cobalt, the company also expects it to produce copper and gold."
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

King, Jeff

Jeffery Lynn King, 65, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 6, 2022. Jeff was born February 16, 1957, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Samual Oliver King and Virginia Louise Swearingen King. He grew up in Idaho Falls and Mountain Grove, Missouri. He was known for raising havoc in the Highland Ballpark neighborhood. In his younger days, he enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and having fun. He had 4 beautiful daughters, Emily, Tamya, Sammantha, and Kryslyn. He had three grandchildren, Sativa, Marshall, and Alaya, who he absolutely adored. He also had two very special great grandchildren, Indica and Haze. He spent the last years of his life fly fishing, caring for grandkids, and hanging out in his band room playing drums or guitar. Jeff is survived by his loving daughters, Emily King, Tamya King, Sammantha King, and Kryslyn King, all of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Krys (Tom) Meade and brother, Randy King, both of Idaho Falls, ID; 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Rebecca Sue King; ; and best fur friend, Chancler King. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Valerie Hall, 460 Northgate Mile, Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jeff 2/16/1957 - 5/6/2022King.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Big Country News

Bird Flu Now Confirmed in 5 Southern Idaho Counties

BOISE - The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has received confirmation of multiple cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus, also known as Bird Flu, in five southern Idaho counties, impacting 5 poultry flocks and 2 non-poultry flocks. HPAI is a viral disease and requires rapid response because it is...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Shipley, Randall

Randall Lee Shipley. Born in Idaho Falls to Raymond and Susanne Shipley. Attended schools in IF. Graduated in 1968 from Bonneville high school. Married Dory Ann Emerick in 1970. He was a delivery driver for Sears then BMC West as a crane operator/truck driver for 46 years. He enjoyed playing pool, camping, hunting, and riding ATVs. He is survived by his wife and 2 sons, Randy Lee Jr. and Shane Lynn Shipley. Sisters Linda Lee's Shipley and Gloria Shipley. Preceded in death by his parents. No services will be held. Randall 6/16/1951 - 4/22/2022Shipley.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Two campaign finance fines levied as complaints roll in

BOISE — The Idaho Secretary of State’s office has issued two fines for violations of campaign finance reporting laws in the run-up to the May 17 primary. It has also received numerous other complaints but says most don’t fall under its jurisdiction. Chad Houck, chief deputy secretary...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Concrete mixer drivers on strike in Pocatello, Blackfoot over proposed benefit changes

POCATELLO — Mixer drivers at two eastern Idaho concrete plants, in Pocatello and Blackfoot, have gone on strike. The strikes at Pocatello Ready Mix, in Pocatello, and Horrocks Ready Mix, in Blackfoot, are the result of failed contract negotiations between the drivers’ union and the owner of the companies, according to Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 983 Jessica Prather.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Lufkin, Paula

Mary Pauline "Nanny" Lufkin, 90, of Ammon, passed away May 7, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of her loving family. Paula was born September 24, 1931, in White Plains, Kentucky, to Luther Robert Garrett and Bertie Belle Yonts Garrett. She grew up and attended schools in Kentucky. On August 9, 1950, she married Douglas A. "Papa" Lufkin in Crownpoint, Indiana. For many years, they lived around the country and world as Douglas served in the military. In 1972, they settled in Ammon, Idaho, where they raised their six children, Janet, Roy, Michael, Katrina, Bobbye, and Shirley. She enjoyed painting, cooking, camping, gardening, spending time with family, and most of all, being "Nanny" to her grandbabies. Paula is survived by her daughter, Janet (Hal) Roberts of Rigby, ID; son, Roy (Rita) Lufkin of Louisiana; daughter, Katrina (Lyle) Larsen of Idaho Falls; daughter, Bobbye Lufkin of Idaho Falls; daughter, Shirley (Cal) Smith of Ammon; brother, Junior (Carol) Garrett of Hickory Hills, IL; sister, Joyce Hendrix of Palos Hills, IL; sister, Betty (Ray) Wooten of Park City, KY; 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas A. Lufkin; son, Michael Lufkin; parents, Luther and Bertie Garrett; sister, Lorraine Madsen; brother, Bob Garrett; and sister, Lois Wells. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Annis-Little Butte Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Monday from 10-11 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S. Ammon). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Paula 9/24/1931 - 5/7/2022Lufkin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

City of Boise OKs $6.5 million in federal rental assistance

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise City Council on Tuesday approved about $6.5 million in federal rental assistance. The funds are from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and will be directed to families in Boise making 80 percent or below the average income for the area. “Thanks to the...
BOISE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Op-Ed: Idaho desperately needs help from its independent voters on May 17

Article 1, section 19 of the Idaho Constitution boldly proclaims: “No power, civil or military, shall at any time interfere with or prevent the free and lawful exercise of the right of suffrage.” The right to vote is one of the most important tools we citizens have to shape the future of our State for ourselves and our children. All parents want a better life for their kids, but it won’t happen if we sit on our hands on election day.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Who Owns the Most Land in Idaho? (Updated)

I wrote about this late last year but new information drastically changes who we thought was the biggest land owner in Idaho. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. Successful Farming shared an update on the largest land...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

IFPD officers clash with city over vacation hours

Several Idaho Falls Police Department officers are campaigning for an increase to officers’ vacation hours, saying officers are maxing out their accrued hours due to low staffing. Under the city’s policy, officers accrue vacation hours based on seniority until they hit a cap of 240 hours, after which they...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Letter to the Editor: Caring about the future of Rigby

Major planning and zoning changes are being sought by a developer that will affect the Rigby Lake area and our entire community. Our kids and grandkids deserve a community that grows intentionally, not to inherit the fallout from a few individuals trying to capitalize on a big payoff. 60 acres...
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Boise insurance agent banned, fined $54,000 for falsifying applications

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise insurance agent lost his license and was fined $54,000 after a series of falsified applications, the Idaho Department of Insurance says. The man, Kelly D. Foster, allegedly established a fake business account and called all of his clients "employees" in order to earn an increased commission. The clients were unaware of the falsification, officials say. Foster wrote 147 policies using this group.
BOISE, ID

