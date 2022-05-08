ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Opinion: Misleading Bryan Smith attack ads

Post Register
 4 days ago

We have been overwhelmed by the number of Bryan Smith political attack ads on TV. In his political attack ad against Mike Simpson, he states that Mike Simpson is taking away precious water...

www.postregister.com

MIX 106

11 Super Interesting Idaho Facts!

Idaho culture is a lot quirkier and more interesting than most Americans realize. Read on for 11 of Idaho's most surprising facts!. 1 || Our swear-jar runneth over. According to Thrillist, the Idaho lexicon is the eighth most profane in America. 2 || We're a matchmaker's dream. States 101 reports...
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

Idaho desperately needs help from its independent voters on May 17

Article 1, section 19 of the Idaho Constitution boldly proclaims: “No power, civil or military, shall at any time interfere with or prevent the free and lawful exercise of the right of suffrage.” The right to vote is one of the most important tools we citizens have to shape the future of our State for ourselves and our children. All parents want a better life for their kids, but it won’t happen if we sit on our hands on election day.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho has a New Rush Coming, But This Time It’s Not for Gold

Cobalt is a metal used to help make technology parts. According to Heart Land Daily News "Demand for cobalt has risen as it is an essential mineral for the production of the lithium ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and electronics, and in the magnets used in wind turbines. The mine, located in Lemhi County, Idaho, is owned by Jervois Mining, an Australian company that specializes in extracting minerals used for making batteries. Although the main mineral produced at the underground mine is cobalt, the company also expects it to produce copper and gold."
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Bank of Idaho announces deal to purchase five branches, expand service into Eastern Washington

IDAHO FALLS — Bank of Idaho today announced it has entered into a purchase agreement with Seattle-based HomeStreet Inc. to acquire an Eastern Washington branch network. Bank of Idaho will extend its branch footprint by acquiring five branches in Spokane, Kennewick, Dayton, Yakima and Sunnyside. Homestreet will continue to operate dozens of branches across the western U.S.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Ron Nate is aligned with IFF

For the past two legislative sessions, Mr. Ron Nate has repeatedly worked hard to cut funding to Idaho colleges and universities. This past session, Mr. Nate proposed cutting the higher education budget $1.3 million over his claims of Idaho universities having a social justice agenda. Mr. Nate's evidence for this supposed indoctrination came almost word for word from the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Mr. Nate was verbally taken to the woodshed by University of Idaho President Scott Green over his false claims. Mr. Nate's proposed budget cuts were rebuffed by the Joint Finance & Appropriation Committee and the Legislature itself.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Who Owns the Most Land in Idaho? (Updated)

I wrote about this late last year but new information drastically changes who we thought was the biggest land owner in Idaho. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. Successful Farming shared an update on the largest land...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Snake River dams at the forefront for Republican congressional candidates

The future of salmon runs and four dams on the lower Snake River has divided many in the Pacific Northwest, and the topic is one of the pivotal differences for the two prominent Republican candidates to represent Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District. Bryan Smith, an Idaho Falls attorney and a vice chairman of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee, is challenging Rep. Mike Simpson for the Republican nomination in the upcoming primary. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Behind the Citizens Alliance of Idaho PAC: a handful of people, mostly not from Idaho

One of the most well-funded political action committees in Idaho seems poised to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on state legislative races with less than two weeks to go before the primary. But the group’s claims of nonpartisanship run counter to who’s funding it. Citizens Alliance of Idaho formed last August, according to incorporation […] The post Behind the Citizens Alliance of Idaho PAC: a handful of people, mostly not from Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

County library district parting ways with city of Idaho Falls

A 40-year partnership between Idaho Falls Public Library and Bonneville County is coming to an end this year as the county’s library district board trustees recently decided to create a separate county library. The library district plans to open a main library branch in or near Ammon this October....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

2022 Idaho primary election: Republican governor’s race features fierce political rivals

Idaho’s governor’s race has all the makings of a national spectacle and has Republican Party officials in Idaho sitting on pins and needles. “I say this is a primary like no other,” Idaho Republican Party chairman Tom Luna told the Idaho Capital Sun. “When I go to my national Republican meetings, the party chairs always […] The post 2022 Idaho primary election: Republican governor’s race features fierce political rivals appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Less than 10,000 Idaho voters switch parties before primary

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Fewer than 10,000 of Idaho’s roughly 1 million registered voters switched their affiliation to “Republican” ahead of next week’s primary election, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office. Idaho has long been a Republican stronghold. The Idaho Republican primary...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Boise insurance agent banned, fined $54,000 for falsifying applications

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise insurance agent lost his license and was fined $54,000 after a series of falsified applications, the Idaho Department of Insurance says. The man, Kelly D. Foster, allegedly established a fake business account and called all of his clients "employees" in order to earn an increased commission. The clients were unaware of the falsification, officials say. Foster wrote 147 policies using this group.
BOISE, ID

