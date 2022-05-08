ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Community Rallying to Help 25-Year-Old Father With Cancer

By Kym Kemp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 25-year-old Humboldt County man is fighting an aggressive cancer. The only single parent to two young children, Brett Hall, had to go to the emergency room last week and is now also being treated in Providence St. Joseph’s Hospital in Eureka. for pneumonia. Supervisor Michelle Bushnell organized...

AAUW-Humboldt May Meeting Spotlights Food for People

Anne Holcomb, Executive Director of Food for People, addressed AAUW-Humboldt’s final meeting of the year. Food for People fills a vital community need in Humboldt County, providing access to healthy and nutritious foods through 18 different programs, each of which is designed to address the needs of those who are experiencing hunger and food insecurity. These include Backpacks for Kids, Children’s Summer Lunch, Senior Brown Bag and Homebound Delivery Program, and Food Pantries across the county. Anne shared updates on the nonprofit’s Rebuild Project, which is finally underway and will add important cold storage to enable county-wide reductions in food waste. She also talked about the increasing needs for Food for People’s services, especially given the economic challenges so many households are now facing with rising inflation and the ending of several pandemic-driven support programs. AAUW members were very interested in the many volunteer opportunities available and the capital campaign needs. Food for People can always use donations of time and money. You can find out more at www.foodforpeople.org and learn about the Humboldt AAUW chapter at humboldt-ca.aauw.net.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Patient born with organs outside of her abdomen receives transformative care

(SACRAMENTO) — When Redding resident Brianne Jacobsen was 20 weeks pregnant, her ultrasound revealed that her unborn child’s internal organs were sticking out of its abdomen. The birth defect, known as anomphalocele, required the higher level of expertise of the UC Davis Fetal Care and Treatment Center team.
DAVIS, CA
1 New Hospitalization, 327 New Cases During Past Seven-Day Period

Humboldt County Public Health reported today one new hospitalization of a resident in their 60s. An additional 257 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were reported as well as 70 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, May 3, and Tuesday, May 10. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 17,772. An additional 3,180 cases are reported as probable.*
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Mother and Daughter Set to Graduate Cal Poly Humboldt Together

Each May, more than a thousand Cal Poly Humboldt students take part in Commencement. For Chloe Schmidt and her mother Casey Schmidt, the ceremony will be particularly meaningful as they graduate together in Redwood Bowl on Saturday. “We have been working hard and the fact we get to celebrate that...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
‘This is a Crisis for Humboldt County’: St. Joe’s Admin Issues Call to Action in Response to Surge in Violence Against Hospital Staff

Back in April, emergency department staff at Providence St. Joseph Hospital experienced a dramatic uptick in workplace violence, forcing administrators to implement 24/7 security and initiate de-escalation training for hospital staff. Dr. Roberta Luskin-Hawk, chief executive for Providence in Humboldt County, largely attributed the surge in violence to patients struggling...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Humboldt Bay Fire Holding Promotional Badge Pinning Ceremony on Friday

Please join Humboldt Bay Fire on Friday, May 13th to recognize recent promotions at the Humboldt Bay Fire Badge Pinning Ceremony. The ceremony begins at 3:00pm at Humboldt Bay Fire Station 1 located at 533 C Street, Eureka, CA 95501. Friends, family, community members, and media are welcome to attend.
EUREKA, CA
Brent Hall
Search for missing Tehama teen continues on her 14th birthday

RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. - The family of a missing Tehama County girl has just one wish for her 14th birthday. They want her returned home safe. Yoana Salas turns 14-years-old on Wednesday, May 11. She went missing from Rancho Tehama last Saturday, May 7. She is described a 5-2, 110...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
‘An Incredible Journey’: Part 2 of a Student Documentary on Homelessness in Humboldt

For the last year, several students at Cal Poly Humboldt have been documenting the lives of homeless men and women in our area. In particular they’ve delved into the life of one man, JP, and his passage from homeless to housed in part because of his efforts to remove trash from local areas. This Wednesday, from 8:30pm –10:30 p.m.*, the Minor Theater in Arcata will show the second part of the documentary created by Valentina Dimas, Skylar Gaven, Gabe Kim, and Rachel Marty.
EUREKA, CA
Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach Introduces Artificial Intelligence in Colonoscopy Screenings

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach is the first hospital in California to offer an artificial intelligence (AI) enhancement to patients receiving a colonoscopy. Using the GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module, Hoag’s physicians have begun putting the promise of AI to work in detecting polyps and other colorectal abnormalities with added confidence.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
California child who died was allegedly subject to exorcism

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl whose death last fall has been ruled a homicide was the subject of an alleged exorcism last year at a Northern California church, a newspaper reported Tuesday. The child, Arely Naomi Proctor, died last September after family members performed a ceremony to “liberate her of her evil The post California child who died was allegedly subject to exorcism appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
Local Attorney Comes with Invoices in Defense of Karen Paz Dominguez

Local Attorney Eric V. Kirk offers his endorsement for Karen Paz Dominguez in her reelection campaign for the position of the Humboldt County Auditor-Controller in the following opinion piece:. I support Karen Paz Dominguez in her reelection campaign for Auditor-Controller because she is brilliant, talented, compassionate, and an effective leader....
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Expert says people should know more about Paxlovid

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — COVID-19 cases are increasing once again, but doctor’s say we have more tools than ever before to live with the virus, and avoid hospitalization and death. Dr. Peter Chin-Hong infectious disease specialist, says more people need to know about about Paxlovid – a drug designed to treat COVID. “I think the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PG&E’s Better Together STEM Scholarship Accepting Applicants

The PG&E Corporation Foundation (Foundation) is inviting applications to the annual Better Together STEM Scholarship Program. This year, responding to a trend in applications from students admitted to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), eligibility is expanding to students planning to attend HBCUs anywhere in the United States, as well as California colleges and universities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Palo Alto Man Theodore Fletcher Drowns In Lake Tahoe Near Meek’s Bay

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Palo Alto man drowned last week after falling out of a boat on Lake Tahoe. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, on May 5 at around 9:20 a.m, authorities received the report that two men had fallen from their boat into the water near Meek’s Bay. Deputies, the Coast Guard, and firefighters responded to the scene, where they discovered that one of the boaters was able to get out of the water on their own. The other boater, later identified as 58-year-old Theodore Fletcher of Palo Alto, could be seen at the bottom of the lake under approximately 15 feet of water. The Coast Guard recovered Fletcher from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

