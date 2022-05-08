ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, WV

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 10:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 19:40:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 415 PM EDT. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Visit water.weather.gov for additional water level and flood impact information. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.3 to 7.5 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 5:55 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/06 PM 7.4 1.6 1.8 N/A Minor 13/06 AM 6.9 1.1 1.6 N/A None 13/07 PM 7.2 1.4 1.2 N/A Minor 14/07 AM 6.6 0.8 1.2 N/A None 14/08 PM 7.4 1.6 1.0 N/A Minor 15/08 AM 6.5 0.7 1.1 N/A None
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pine The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Pine County in east central Minnesota Southwestern Burnett County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1239 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brunswick, or 10 miles north of Cambridge, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Rock Creek, Pine City, Grantsburg and Mille Lacs Band Lena Lake Area. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
PINE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, Ramsey, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anoka; Chisago; Isanti; Kanabec; Pine; Ramsey; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 205 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANOKA CHISAGO ISANTI KANABEC PINE RAMSEY WASHINGTON
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Aitkin, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued by 1 PM Friday. Target Area: Aitkin; Crow Wing The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Mississippi River At Aitkin affecting Aitkin and Crow Wing Counties. For the Mississippi at Aitkin, minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Aitkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, The boat ramp at Aitkin city park floods. A few driveways become covered with water in the Cedarbrook area. Minor flooding of farmland occurs in the Cedarbrook community. At 15.0 feet, A few homes become surrounded by water in the Cedarbrook neighborhood near Eagle Rd. The Aitkin city park becomes flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Thursday was 13.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.4 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.7 feet on 05/03/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mississippi River Aitkin 13.0 13.7 Thu 11 am CD 13.8 14.0 14.3
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Isanti, Mille Lacs, Sherburne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Isanti; Mille Lacs; Sherburne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MILLE LACS...WEST CENTRAL ISANTI AND NORTHEASTERN SHERBURNE COUNTIES At 1208 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Princeton, or 18 miles west of Cambridge, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Zimmerman, Princeton, Spencer Brook and Princeton Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Isanti, Sherburne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Isanti; Sherburne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MILLE LACS...WEST CENTRAL ISANTI AND NORTHEASTERN SHERBURNE COUNTIES At 1155 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Princeton, or 22 miles east of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Lake, Zimmerman, Princeton, Orrock, Santiago, Spencer Brook, Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge and Princeton Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Mississippi The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas Mississippi River at Osceola For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Osceola. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, In Tennessee, fields are flooding west of the northwest tip of Crutcher Lake. In Mississippi County, Arkansas Road 442 is flooded at Mill Bayou just inside the levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.5 feet early Monday morning. - Action stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall; Polk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 36.5 feet, ND State Highway 54 has water over the road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 36.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.6 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek High Heat Index Values This Afternoon Record breaking temperatures combined with high relative humidities will result in heat indices reaching from 95 to 100 degrees or more for many locations this afternoon. If spending an extensive amount of time outside today or if vulnerable to heat illness, be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks out of the sun. For more detailed information on the heat forecast: www.weather.gov/arx/wbgt4
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Dyer; Lake; Lauderdale The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas...Missouri Mississippi River at Caruthersville For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MAY 20 * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Caruthersville. * WHEN...Until Friday, May 20. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Sloughs are flooding fields just north of Chisholm Lake, Tennessee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.8 feet Sunday evening. - Action stage is 29.0 feet. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DYER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Phillips A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Phillips County through 145 PM CDT At 113 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Edmond, or 16 miles north of Hill City, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Logan around 125 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Prairie View and Long Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Pemiscot The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas...Missouri Mississippi River at Caruthersville For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MAY 20 * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Caruthersville. * WHEN...Until Friday, May 20. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Sloughs are flooding fields just north of Chisholm Lake, Tennessee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.8 feet Sunday evening. - Action stage is 29.0 feet. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs; Morrison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MILLE LACS...EASTERN BENTON AND SOUTHEASTERN MORRISON COUNTIES At 1153 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Foley, or 18 miles east of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Milaca, Foley, Foreston, Glendorado, Granite Ledge, Pease, Gilman, Oak Park, Ronneby and Rum River. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clark; Crawford; Grant; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Richland; Taylor; Trempealeau; Vernon High Heat Index Values This Afternoon Record breaking temperatures combined with high relative humidities will result in heat indices reaching from 95 to 100 degrees or more for many locations this afternoon. If spending an extensive amount of time outside today or if vulnerable to heat illness, be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks out of the sun. For more detailed information on the heat forecast: www.weather.gov/arx/wbgt4
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Douglas, Dunn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Douglas; Dunn; Iron; Polk; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 205 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA DOUGLAS DUNN IRON POLK PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX WASHBURN
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Graham; Sheridan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sheridan and western Graham Counties through 100 PM CDT At 1235 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Park, or 8 miles north of Quinter, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Morland around 1255 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GRAHAM COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 36.5 feet, ND State Highway 54 has water over the road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 36.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.6 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 41.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.2 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Redwood, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Redwood; Renville The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. .As rainfall continues over the area today during repeated thunderstorms, the Minnesota River will remain out of its banks near Morton for the next few days, and will rise to moderate flood stage later today. For the Minnesota River...including Morton...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At Morton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Fleischer Rd flooded in North Redwood; storm sewers closed off and bypass pumping begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1130 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 22.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Thursday was 22.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.9 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.4 feet on 03/31/2009.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND

