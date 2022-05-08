Celtics vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The Boston Celtics are spending $138,096,726 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $81,067,710 per win

Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Monday May 9, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@eric_nehm

Thought the Bucks did a much better job making Al Horford and Grant Williams play in traffic when defending Giannis Antetokounmpo last night.

Wrote about it at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/diseXKvpH9

It’s technically a 1-on-1 possession, but look what Horford has to avoid here: pic.twitter.com/yuUHxTVhpI – 2:28 PM

@Bucks

“Both teams are very physical, both teams take a lot of pride in their defense.”

Coach Bud’s ASL Press Conference: pic.twitter.com/VcQ7BPWEsL – 2:02 PM

@ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said the Celtics need to make the Bucks earn everything in the halfcourt. He believes bad Boston offense has set up Milwaukee to get going in transition. – 1:32 PM

@JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka maintains the officials got it wrong on the Smart foul call, but the real issue was the way the Celtics played in the third quarter. Especially staying tough against Giannis and his extreme physicality.

“Overall the refs have a rough job as far as that.” – 1:28 PM

@JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka said the Celtics offense didn’t utilize their screens well enough in Game 3 to take advantage of the Bucks’ drop coverage, which was the was their big point of emphasis after Game 1 and worked in Game 2. – 1:25 PM

@ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said the Celtics need to do a better job setting up Jayson Tatum: “We didn’t set screens great for him in Game 3 like we did in Game 2.”

Thought Tatum still passed up some looks he would normally take. – 1:23 PM

@statmuse

FG% when guarded by Jrue Holiday this playoffs:

28.6% — Zach LaVine

30.0% — Jayson Tatum

38.1% — DeMar DeRozan

38.5% — Jaylen Brown

Players are shooting 30.6% overall vs Jrue, the lowest by any defender in this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/KmZWh0Du6C – 1:20 PM

@JaredWeissNBA

Derrick White said the Celtics need to not have empty and frantic possessions, that they haven’t played their best so far in the Bucks series. – 1:19 PM

@ByJayKing

Derrick White: “Obviously a tough game. A lot of stuff that we watched film on and learned from. I feel like we haven’t played our best over these last few games.”

Said the Celtics need to tighten up their offense and not have empty, frantic possessions. – 1:16 PM

@DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On Prime: MIL/BOS and GSW/MEM Game 3s w/ @Nate Duncan

Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/C1ph8Gpz51 – 1:00 PM

@Bucks

Pure dominance.

42 PTS | 12 REB | 8 AST | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/UVfPMLcSv7 – 12:42 PM

@celtics

Happy Mother’s Day 💚💐 pic.twitter.com/HMuIigesSr – 12:16 PM

@NateDuncanNBA

Dunc’d On Prime: MIL/BOS and GSW/MEM Game 3s w/ @Danny Leroux

Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/6W2MeG8Wka – 12:00 PM

@tmjgarcia

You pick the year, it doesn’t matter. Imagine going back to that time and being told “In 2022 teams will be complaining that the Milwaukee Bucks get all the calls”

Absolutely laughable. – 11:43 AM

@Bucks

Jrue too tough. 😤

25 PTS | 7 REB | 3 AST pic.twitter.com/k1QTJC7RyU – 11:33 AM

@eric_nehm

“It’s playoff basketball and it’s gonna be a little bit more physical, but you know if you’re about that, you’re about that. If you’re not, you’re gonna shy away from it.” – @Giannis Antetokounmpo

On Antetokounmpo playing through the contact, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3299298/2022/0… – 11:17 AM

@mikecwright

Jalen Brunson has scored 217 points this postseason. That’s 4th-most this playoffs, behind Ja Morant (244), Giannis Antetokounmpo (237) and Stephen Curry (221). – 11:06 AM

@jkubatko

Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2022 NBA Playoffs:

✅ 237 PTS

✅ 101 REB

✅ 58 AST

Antetokounmpo is one of only three players to record at least 200p/100r/50a through the first eight games of a postseason, and he’s the only one to do so twice (2020 and 2022). pic.twitter.com/pTTz9an6Z3 – 11:01 AM

@statmuse

Giannis this playoffs:

— 29.6 PPG

— 12.6 RPG

— 7.3 APG

— 2nd player ever w/ those numbers

— Only one top 5 in PPG/RPG/APG

— 5-1 without Middleton pic.twitter.com/yyQrBPmCH3 – 10:50 AM

@eric_nehm

Good morning. Just made myself a cup of Interval coffee. The Game 3 Rewatch has begun.

Commented on this in real-time last night, but this feels like a 3 the Bucks can avoid surrendering on Monday. Don’t think they need the help from Brook Lopez. pic.twitter.com/lgLCxYlxV0 – 10:49 AM

@JShawNBA

NBA’s best from May 7:

– Giannis: 42 pts, 12 reb, 8 ast

– J. Morant: 34 pts, 7 ast, 3 stl

– S. Curry: 30 pts, 6 ast, +21

– J. Brown: 27 pts, 12 reb, 4 ast

– J. Poole: 27 pts, 4 reb, 11-17 fg

– A. Horford: 22 pts, 16 reb, 2 blk

– K. Thompson: 21 pts, 9 reb, 4 ast – 10:21 AM

@BrianTRobb

New; Celtics had a few missed opportunities in closing minutes of Game 3 but an old tendency re-emerged when it mattered most https://t.co/MIqT3GZAMu pic.twitter.com/pef3MPtlTJ – 10:03 AM

@Bucks

Bucks win big and so do you!!

Enjoy a FREE small frosty from your Wisconsin-area Wendy’s. pic.twitter.com/sjLBdGoosL – 10:01 AM

@jkubatko

Giannis Antetokounmpo yesterday:

✅ 42 PTS

✅ 12 REB

✅ 8 AST

He’s recorded at least 30p/10r/5a in 13 playoff games, the sixth-most such games in NBA history:

48 – LeBron James

20 – Elgin Baylor

20 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

19 – Larry Bird

14 – Wilt Chamberlain

13 – Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/1FUsZckpMT – 10:01 AM

@DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On Prime: MIL/BOS and GSW/MEM Game 3s w/ @Nate Duncan

Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/KkPyD9AqXC – 10:00 AM

@ChrisForsberg_

☘️🎙 NEW CELTICS TALK POD 🎙☘️

Digesting all of the Celtics’ missed opportunities to steal Game 3 vs. the Bucks with @Abby Chin. Plus, thundersticks, basketball gods, and some levity.

🎧 https://t.co/nroPps0oEk

📺 https://t.co/Ek4d3GK7pF pic.twitter.com/IA3XxIBwZI – 9:59 AM

@JimOwczarski

And it was Jrue Holida’s turn to take center stage in the final moments of the #Bucks Game 3 victory over #Celtics jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via ⁦@journalsentinel⁩ – 9:52 AM

@LawMurrayTheNU

🆕️ @TheAthletic

Controversial Game 3s due to officiating in Milwaukee and the response to Ja Morant’s injury in Golden State

theathletic.com/3299201/2022/0… – 9:41 AM

@GoodmanHoops

I pray for the safety today of @goodmansport — who is heading to the Garden in Boston in her @Canes jersey. My only hope is the fans aren’t too ruthless since she’ll be with her grandparents. pic.twitter.com/rRQ1qn8LKc – 9:31 AM

@KeithSmithNBA

Takeaways from Boston-Milwaukee Game 3 are up for @celticsblog:

-Missed opportunity

-Really bad Q3

-Ugly transition D

-Horford came up huge

-Brown was a star

-Tatum can’t be Simmons

-White’s confidence showed

-Rob doing a bit of everything

-Yes, the refs

celticsblog.com/2022/5/8/23062… – 9:06 AM

@NateDuncanNBA

Dunc’d On Prime: MIL/BOS and GSW/MEM Game 3s w/ @Danny Leroux

Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/Ve1vD2HjJW – 9:00 AM

@hoopshype

MVP of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/soWWL728fI – 8:53 AM

@WindhorstESPN

In a tight series where Giannis Antetokounmpo is doing everything to carry his team, the Celtics need more from Jayson Tatum: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:21 AM

@ChrisForsberg_

Poor shooting nights happen. Poor effort/focus nights can’t happen, especially on the road in the playoffs.

Grant and Tatum get caught complaining while Bucks turn their lateness into 3s.

Ime Udoka: “Let me talk to the refs, let them bitch at the refs, and let’s keep playing.” pic.twitter.com/kOqqbFnTXA – 5:09 AM

@Sportando

Giannis goes off in Game 3 with 42 pts, 12 reb & 8 ast

sportando.basketball/en/giannis-goe… – 4:30 AM

@Sportando

Final 1:49 WILD ENDING Celtics vs Bucks Game 3!

sportando.basketball/en/final-149-w… – 4:30 AM

@BrianTRobb

New: The Celtics nearly pulled off an improbable comeback in Game 3 despite a dud from Jayson Tatum. However, an old flaw resurfaced at the worst possible time in the defeat masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 4:12 AM

@NateDuncanNBA

MIL/BOS and GSW/MEM Game 3s. Join @Danny Leroux and me for a wrap of the night’s action duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 3:21 AM