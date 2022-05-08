ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Celtics vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y9mAy_0fWnC1DP00

The Boston Celtics play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The Boston Celtics are spending $138,096,726 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $81,067,710 per win

Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Monday May 9, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@eric_nehm

Thought the Bucks did a much better job making Al Horford and Grant Williams play in traffic when defending Giannis Antetokounmpo last night.

Wrote about it at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/diseXKvpH9

It’s technically a 1-on-1 possession, but look what Horford has to avoid here: pic.twitter.com/yuUHxTVhpI2:28 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41PxKM_0fWnC1DP00

@Bucks

“Both teams are very physical, both teams take a lot of pride in their defense.”

Coach Bud’s ASL Press Conference: pic.twitter.com/VcQ7BPWEsL2:02 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txoGQ_0fWnC1DP00

@ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said the Celtics need to make the Bucks earn everything in the halfcourt. He believes bad Boston offense has set up Milwaukee to get going in transition. – 1:32 PM

@JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka maintains the officials got it wrong on the Smart foul call, but the real issue was the way the Celtics played in the third quarter. Especially staying tough against Giannis and his extreme physicality.

“Overall the refs have a rough job as far as that.” – 1:28 PM

@JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka said the Celtics offense didn’t utilize their screens well enough in Game 3 to take advantage of the Bucks’ drop coverage, which was the was their big point of emphasis after Game 1 and worked in Game 2. – 1:25 PM

@ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said the Celtics need to do a better job setting up Jayson Tatum: “We didn’t set screens great for him in Game 3 like we did in Game 2.”

Thought Tatum still passed up some looks he would normally take. – 1:23 PM

@statmuse

FG% when guarded by Jrue Holiday this playoffs:

28.6% — Zach LaVine

30.0% — Jayson Tatum

38.1% — DeMar DeRozan

38.5% — Jaylen Brown

Players are shooting 30.6% overall vs Jrue, the lowest by any defender in this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/KmZWh0Du6C1:20 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEww9_0fWnC1DP00

@JaredWeissNBA

Derrick White said the Celtics need to not have empty and frantic possessions, that they haven’t played their best so far in the Bucks series. – 1:19 PM

@ByJayKing

Derrick White: “Obviously a tough game. A lot of stuff that we watched film on and learned from. I feel like we haven’t played our best over these last few games.”

Said the Celtics need to tighten up their offense and not have empty, frantic possessions. – 1:16 PM

@DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On Prime: MIL/BOS and GSW/MEM Game 3s w/ @Nate Duncan

Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/C1ph8Gpz511:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42R9SG_0fWnC1DP00

@Bucks

Pure dominance.

42 PTS | 12 REB | 8 AST | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/UVfPMLcSv712:42 PM

@celtics

Happy Mother’s Day 💚💐 pic.twitter.com/HMuIigesSr12:16 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297tC0_0fWnC1DP00

@NateDuncanNBA

Dunc’d On Prime: MIL/BOS and GSW/MEM Game 3s w/ @Danny Leroux

Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/6W2MeG8Wka12:00 PM

@tmjgarcia

You pick the year, it doesn’t matter. Imagine going back to that time and being told “In 2022 teams will be complaining that the Milwaukee Bucks get all the calls”

Absolutely laughable. – 11:43 AM

@Bucks

Jrue too tough. 😤

25 PTS | 7 REB | 3 AST pic.twitter.com/k1QTJC7RyU11:33 AM

@eric_nehm

“It’s playoff basketball and it’s gonna be a little bit more physical, but you know if you’re about that, you’re about that. If you’re not, you’re gonna shy away from it.” – @Giannis Antetokounmpo

On Antetokounmpo playing through the contact, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3299298/2022/0…11:17 AM

@mikecwright

Jalen Brunson has scored 217 points this postseason. That’s 4th-most this playoffs, behind Ja Morant (244), Giannis Antetokounmpo (237) and Stephen Curry (221). – 11:06 AM

@jkubatko

Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2022 NBA Playoffs:

✅ 237 PTS

✅ 101 REB

✅ 58 AST

Antetokounmpo is one of only three players to record at least 200p/100r/50a through the first eight games of a postseason, and he’s the only one to do so twice (2020 and 2022). pic.twitter.com/pTTz9an6Z311:01 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19o5wQ_0fWnC1DP00

@statmuse

Giannis this playoffs:

— 29.6 PPG

— 12.6 RPG

— 7.3 APG

— 2nd player ever w/ those numbers

— Only one top 5 in PPG/RPG/APG

— 5-1 without Middleton pic.twitter.com/yyQrBPmCH310:50 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCpy2_0fWnC1DP00

@eric_nehm

Good morning. Just made myself a cup of Interval coffee. The Game 3 Rewatch has begun.

Commented on this in real-time last night, but this feels like a 3 the Bucks can avoid surrendering on Monday. Don’t think they need the help from Brook Lopez. pic.twitter.com/lgLCxYlxV010:49 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXAM8_0fWnC1DP00

@JShawNBA

NBA’s best from May 7:

– Giannis: 42 pts, 12 reb, 8 ast

– J. Morant: 34 pts, 7 ast, 3 stl

– S. Curry: 30 pts, 6 ast, +21

– J. Brown: 27 pts, 12 reb, 4 ast

– J. Poole: 27 pts, 4 reb, 11-17 fg

– A. Horford: 22 pts, 16 reb, 2 blk

– K. Thompson: 21 pts, 9 reb, 4 ast – 10:21 AM

@BrianTRobb

New; Celtics had a few missed opportunities in closing minutes of Game 3 but an old tendency re-emerged when it mattered most https://t.co/MIqT3GZAMu pic.twitter.com/pef3MPtlTJ10:03 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eOfVQ_0fWnC1DP00

@Bucks

Bucks win big and so do you!!

Enjoy a FREE small frosty from your Wisconsin-area Wendy’s. pic.twitter.com/sjLBdGoosL10:01 AM

@jkubatko

Giannis Antetokounmpo yesterday:

✅ 42 PTS

✅ 12 REB

✅ 8 AST

He’s recorded at least 30p/10r/5a in 13 playoff games, the sixth-most such games in NBA history:

48 – LeBron James

20 – Elgin Baylor

20 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

19 – Larry Bird

14 – Wilt Chamberlain

13 – Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/1FUsZckpMT10:01 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23gD24_0fWnC1DP00

@DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On Prime: MIL/BOS and GSW/MEM Game 3s w/ @Nate Duncan

Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/KkPyD9AqXC10:00 AM

@ChrisForsberg_

☘️🎙 NEW CELTICS TALK POD 🎙☘️

Digesting all of the Celtics’ missed opportunities to steal Game 3 vs. the Bucks with @Abby Chin. Plus, thundersticks, basketball gods, and some levity.

🎧 https://t.co/nroPps0oEk

📺 https://t.co/Ek4d3GK7pF pic.twitter.com/IA3XxIBwZI9:59 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EGame_0fWnC1DP00

@JimOwczarski

And it was Jrue Holida’s turn to take center stage in the final moments of the #Bucks Game 3 victory over #Celtics jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via ⁦@journalsentinel⁩ – 9:52 AM

@LawMurrayTheNU

🆕️ @TheAthletic

Controversial Game 3s due to officiating in Milwaukee and the response to Ja Morant’s injury in Golden State

theathletic.com/3299201/2022/0…9:41 AM

@GoodmanHoops

I pray for the safety today of @goodmansport — who is heading to the Garden in Boston in her @Canes jersey. My only hope is the fans aren’t too ruthless since she’ll be with her grandparents. pic.twitter.com/rRQ1qn8LKc9:31 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZrXS_0fWnC1DP00

@KeithSmithNBA

Takeaways from Boston-Milwaukee Game 3 are up for @celticsblog:

-Missed opportunity

-Really bad Q3

-Ugly transition D

-Horford came up huge

-Brown was a star

-Tatum can’t be Simmons

-White’s confidence showed

-Rob doing a bit of everything

-Yes, the refs

celticsblog.com/2022/5/8/23062…9:06 AM

@NateDuncanNBA

Dunc’d On Prime: MIL/BOS and GSW/MEM Game 3s w/ @Danny Leroux

Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/Ve1vD2HjJW9:00 AM

@hoopshype

MVP of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/soWWL728fI8:53 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416mDG_0fWnC1DP00

@WindhorstESPN

In a tight series where Giannis Antetokounmpo is doing everything to carry his team, the Celtics need more from Jayson Tatum: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…8:21 AM

@ChrisForsberg_

Poor shooting nights happen. Poor effort/focus nights can’t happen, especially on the road in the playoffs.

Grant and Tatum get caught complaining while Bucks turn their lateness into 3s.

Ime Udoka: “Let me talk to the refs, let them bitch at the refs, and let’s keep playing.” pic.twitter.com/kOqqbFnTXA5:09 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DmlFm_0fWnC1DP00

@Sportando

Giannis goes off in Game 3 with 42 pts, 12 reb & 8 ast

sportando.basketball/en/giannis-goe…4:30 AM

@Sportando

Final 1:49 WILD ENDING Celtics vs Bucks Game 3!

sportando.basketball/en/final-149-w…4:30 AM

@BrianTRobb

New: The Celtics nearly pulled off an improbable comeback in Game 3 despite a dud from Jayson Tatum. However, an old flaw resurfaced at the worst possible time in the defeat masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…4:12 AM

@NateDuncanNBA

MIL/BOS and GSW/MEM Game 3s. Join @Danny Leroux and me for a wrap of the night’s action duncdon.supportingcast.fm3:21 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has 1-Word Reaction To Bucks Win

Aaron Rodgers is a very happy man tonight. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is also a part owner of an NBA franchise - the Milwaukee Bucks. Wednesday night, the Bucks stunned the Celtics with a big comeback in the fourth quarter, pulling off a huge Game 5 win to take a 3-2 series lead.
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Embiid believes he's in lose-lose situation after Game 5 loss to Heat

MIAMI — The Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a very tough spot after they were blown out by the Miami Heat in Game 5 on Tuesday by a score of 120-85. It was just a very flat, embarrassing effort from the jump, and it showed as Miami just jumped them from the get-go. Joel Embiid was a big factor in Philadelphia’s wins in Games 3 and 4 of this series. The Sixers were hoping that his presence would be a big factor in Game 5 on the road, but it just wasn’t there as he labored through scoring 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting with five rebounds and he was a minus-29 in 33 minutes. It just wasn’t there for him.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top free agency destinations for Tyus Jones if he leaves the Grizzlies this offseason

On Wednesday, the Memphis Grizzlies laid the smackdown on the Golden State Warriors, and Tyus Jones played a crucial role in the victory. It was nothing new for Jones, who has been a stellar backup point guard for Memphis. The Grizzlies finished with 20 wins and 5 losses in games without Ja Morant during the regular season. Jones was one of the main reasons for the success.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Jalen Brunson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks Game 6 odds, picks and predictions

The No. 4 seed Dallas Mavericks (2-3) try to keep their season alive when they host the No. 1 seed Phoenix Suns (3-2) for Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinals playoff series Thursday. Tip-off at the American Airlines Center is set for 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at the Suns vs. Mavericks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Milwaukee Bucks#Fiserv Forum#The Boston Celtics#Tnt Home Tv#N A Home Radio#Twitter
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Will Richardson, Quincy Guerrier miss out on invites to 2022 NBA Draft Combine

It became apparent earlier this spring that both Will Richardson and Quincy Guerrier were taking a change at the NBA draft waters and doing what they could to make a leap to the next level rather than returning to the Oregon Ducks for another season. Unfortunately, it may not be going as planned thus far. On Tuesday afternoon, the list of invitees for the 2022 NBA Draft Combine was released, and neither Richardson or Guerrier made the cut. Both declared earlier in the year that they were testing the waters to see what their draft stock was like, but neither hired agents...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers' Joel Embiid targeted Bill Simmons over Jalen Green comments

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid called out Bill Simmons on Tuesday regarding comments the analyst made last month about Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green. Simmons made headlines after profanely revealing he did not vote Green to the NBA All-Rookie first team on his end-of-season awards ballot. He felt as though there were some more deserving candidates and instead voted for Herb Jones since the New Orleans Pelicans made the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
154K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy