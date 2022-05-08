Celtics vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Boston Celtics play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum
The Boston Celtics are spending $138,096,726 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $81,067,710 per win
Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Monday May 9, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Thought the Bucks did a much better job making Al Horford and Grant Williams play in traffic when defending Giannis Antetokounmpo last night.
Wrote about it at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/diseXKvpH9
It’s technically a 1-on-1 possession, but look what Horford has to avoid here: pic.twitter.com/yuUHxTVhpI – 2:28 PM
“Both teams are very physical, both teams take a lot of pride in their defense.”
Coach Bud’s ASL Press Conference: pic.twitter.com/VcQ7BPWEsL – 2:02 PM
Ime Udoka said the Celtics need to make the Bucks earn everything in the halfcourt. He believes bad Boston offense has set up Milwaukee to get going in transition. – 1:32 PM
Ime Udoka maintains the officials got it wrong on the Smart foul call, but the real issue was the way the Celtics played in the third quarter. Especially staying tough against Giannis and his extreme physicality.
“Overall the refs have a rough job as far as that.” – 1:28 PM
Ime Udoka said the Celtics offense didn’t utilize their screens well enough in Game 3 to take advantage of the Bucks’ drop coverage, which was the was their big point of emphasis after Game 1 and worked in Game 2. – 1:25 PM
Ime Udoka said the Celtics need to do a better job setting up Jayson Tatum: “We didn’t set screens great for him in Game 3 like we did in Game 2.”
Thought Tatum still passed up some looks he would normally take. – 1:23 PM
FG% when guarded by Jrue Holiday this playoffs:
28.6% — Zach LaVine
30.0% — Jayson Tatum
38.1% — DeMar DeRozan
38.5% — Jaylen Brown
Players are shooting 30.6% overall vs Jrue, the lowest by any defender in this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/KmZWh0Du6C – 1:20 PM
Derrick White said the Celtics need to not have empty and frantic possessions, that they haven’t played their best so far in the Bucks series. – 1:19 PM
Derrick White: “Obviously a tough game. A lot of stuff that we watched film on and learned from. I feel like we haven’t played our best over these last few games.”
Said the Celtics need to tighten up their offense and not have empty, frantic possessions. – 1:16 PM
Pure dominance.
42 PTS | 12 REB | 8 AST | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/UVfPMLcSv7 – 12:42 PM
Happy Mother’s Day 💚💐 pic.twitter.com/HMuIigesSr – 12:16 PM
You pick the year, it doesn’t matter. Imagine going back to that time and being told “In 2022 teams will be complaining that the Milwaukee Bucks get all the calls”
Absolutely laughable. – 11:43 AM
Jrue too tough. 😤
25 PTS | 7 REB | 3 AST pic.twitter.com/k1QTJC7RyU – 11:33 AM
“It’s playoff basketball and it’s gonna be a little bit more physical, but you know if you’re about that, you’re about that. If you’re not, you’re gonna shy away from it.” – @Giannis Antetokounmpo
On Antetokounmpo playing through the contact, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3299298/2022/0… – 11:17 AM
Jalen Brunson has scored 217 points this postseason. That’s 4th-most this playoffs, behind Ja Morant (244), Giannis Antetokounmpo (237) and Stephen Curry (221). – 11:06 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2022 NBA Playoffs:
✅ 237 PTS
✅ 101 REB
✅ 58 AST
Antetokounmpo is one of only three players to record at least 200p/100r/50a through the first eight games of a postseason, and he’s the only one to do so twice (2020 and 2022). pic.twitter.com/pTTz9an6Z3 – 11:01 AM
Giannis this playoffs:
— 29.6 PPG
— 12.6 RPG
— 7.3 APG
— 2nd player ever w/ those numbers
— Only one top 5 in PPG/RPG/APG
— 5-1 without Middleton pic.twitter.com/yyQrBPmCH3 – 10:50 AM
Good morning. Just made myself a cup of Interval coffee. The Game 3 Rewatch has begun.
Commented on this in real-time last night, but this feels like a 3 the Bucks can avoid surrendering on Monday. Don’t think they need the help from Brook Lopez. pic.twitter.com/lgLCxYlxV0 – 10:49 AM
NBA’s best from May 7:
– Giannis: 42 pts, 12 reb, 8 ast
– J. Morant: 34 pts, 7 ast, 3 stl
– S. Curry: 30 pts, 6 ast, +21
– J. Brown: 27 pts, 12 reb, 4 ast
– J. Poole: 27 pts, 4 reb, 11-17 fg
– A. Horford: 22 pts, 16 reb, 2 blk
– K. Thompson: 21 pts, 9 reb, 4 ast – 10:21 AM
New; Celtics had a few missed opportunities in closing minutes of Game 3 but an old tendency re-emerged when it mattered most https://t.co/MIqT3GZAMu pic.twitter.com/pef3MPtlTJ – 10:03 AM
Bucks win big and so do you!!
Giannis Antetokounmpo yesterday:
✅ 42 PTS
✅ 12 REB
✅ 8 AST
He’s recorded at least 30p/10r/5a in 13 playoff games, the sixth-most such games in NBA history:
48 – LeBron James
20 – Elgin Baylor
20 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
19 – Larry Bird
14 – Wilt Chamberlain
13 – Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/1FUsZckpMT – 10:01 AM
☘️🎙 NEW CELTICS TALK POD 🎙☘️
Digesting all of the Celtics’ missed opportunities to steal Game 3 vs. the Bucks with @Abby Chin. Plus, thundersticks, basketball gods, and some levity.
📺 https://t.co/Ek4d3GK7pF pic.twitter.com/IA3XxIBwZI – 9:59 AM
And it was Jrue Holida’s turn to take center stage in the final moments of the #Bucks Game 3 victory over #Celtics jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 9:52 AM
🆕️ @TheAthletic
Controversial Game 3s due to officiating in Milwaukee and the response to Ja Morant’s injury in Golden State
theathletic.com/3299201/2022/0… – 9:41 AM
Takeaways from Boston-Milwaukee Game 3 are up for @celticsblog:
-Missed opportunity
-Really bad Q3
-Ugly transition D
-Horford came up huge
-Brown was a star
-Tatum can’t be Simmons
-White’s confidence showed
-Rob doing a bit of everything
-Yes, the refs
celticsblog.com/2022/5/8/23062… – 9:06 AM
MVP of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/soWWL728fI – 8:53 AM
In a tight series where Giannis Antetokounmpo is doing everything to carry his team, the Celtics need more from Jayson Tatum: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:21 AM
Poor shooting nights happen. Poor effort/focus nights can’t happen, especially on the road in the playoffs.
Grant and Tatum get caught complaining while Bucks turn their lateness into 3s.
Ime Udoka: “Let me talk to the refs, let them bitch at the refs, and let’s keep playing.” pic.twitter.com/kOqqbFnTXA – 5:09 AM
Giannis goes off in Game 3 with 42 pts, 12 reb & 8 ast
sportando.basketball/en/giannis-goe… – 4:30 AM
Final 1:49 WILD ENDING Celtics vs Bucks Game 3!
sportando.basketball/en/final-149-w… – 4:30 AM
New: The Celtics nearly pulled off an improbable comeback in Game 3 despite a dud from Jayson Tatum. However, an old flaw resurfaced at the worst possible time in the defeat masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 4:12 AM
MIL/BOS and GSW/MEM Game 3s. Join @Danny Leroux and me for a wrap of the night’s action duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 3:21 AM
