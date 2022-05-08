ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Yosemite NP outside of the valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 16:28:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Bowman, Hettinger, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects so they do not blow around in the strong winds. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Hettinger; Slope HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Adams, Bowman, Hettinger and Slope Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 7 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Graham; Sheridan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sheridan and western Graham Counties through 100 PM CDT At 1235 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Park, or 8 miles north of Quinter, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Morland around 1255 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GRAHAM COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ramsey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ramsey FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, Nelson, Ramsey and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1249 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Edmore, Adams, Starkweather, Lankin, Dahlen, Brocket, Hampden, Webster, Fairdale, Lawton, Southam, Whitman, Garske and Derrick.
RAMSEY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Morrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Morrison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MILLE LACS...EASTERN BENTON AND SOUTHEASTERN MORRISON COUNTIES At 1153 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Foley, or 18 miles east of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Milaca, Foley, Foreston, Glendorado, Granite Ledge, Pease, Gilman, Oak Park, Ronneby and Rum River. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mariposa County, CA
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
County
Tuolumne County, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Nelson FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, Nelson, Ramsey and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1249 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Edmore, Adams, Starkweather, Lankin, Dahlen, Brocket, Hampden, Webster, Fairdale, Lawton, Southam, Whitman, Garske and Derrick.
NELSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 09:30:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following area, Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKDT this evening. * IMPACTS...A possible ice jam is causing water to rise in Galena. Water has risen several feet in the last 24 hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An ice jam may cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pine The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Pine County in east central Minnesota Southwestern Burnett County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1239 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brunswick, or 10 miles north of Cambridge, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Rock Creek, Pine City, Grantsburg and Mille Lacs Band Lena Lake Area. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
PINE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Redwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Redwood The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. .Recent thunderstorm rainfall combined with already high flows on the Redwood River will push levels above minor flood stage at Redwood Falls by this afternoon. More rainfall is possible later today which will keep levels high for the next few days. For the REDWOOD RIVER...including Redwood Falls...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Redwood River near Redwood Falls. * WHEN...From this afternoon to Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Swayback bridge in Redwood Falls overtopped. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1030 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 5.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 7.7 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory#Yosemite Np
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Isanti, Sherburne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Isanti; Sherburne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MILLE LACS...WEST CENTRAL ISANTI AND NORTHEASTERN SHERBURNE COUNTIES At 1155 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Princeton, or 22 miles east of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Lake, Zimmerman, Princeton, Orrock, Santiago, Spencer Brook, Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge and Princeton Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benton, Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MILLE LACS AND NORTHEASTERN BENTON COUNTIES At 1207 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Foreston, or 25 miles northeast of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Milaca, Foreston, Granite Ledge, Pease, Oak Park and Rum River. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cavalier FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Kittson. In northeast North Dakota, Cavalier and Pembina. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1245 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Crystal, Mountain, Hensel, St. Vincent, Hamilton, Milton, Bathgate, Leroy, Backoo, Glasston, Olga, Noyes, Akra and Joliette.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Isanti, Mille Lacs, Sherburne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Isanti; Mille Lacs; Sherburne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MILLE LACS...WEST CENTRAL ISANTI AND NORTHEASTERN SHERBURNE COUNTIES At 1208 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Princeton, or 18 miles west of Cambridge, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Zimmerman, Princeton, Spencer Brook and Princeton Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs; Morrison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MILLE LACS...EASTERN BENTON AND SOUTHEASTERN MORRISON COUNTIES At 1153 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Foley, or 18 miles east of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Milaca, Foley, Foreston, Glendorado, Granite Ledge, Pease, Gilman, Oak Park, Ronneby and Rum River. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chisago; Isanti; Kanabec The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Kanabec County in east central Minnesota Northwestern Chisago County in east central Minnesota Northeastern Isanti County in east central Minnesota * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1242 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Brunswick, or 11 miles north of Cambridge, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Grasston around 1255 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Lamb, Parmer, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Bailey; Castro; Cochran; Lamb; Parmer; Swisher RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EXTREME SOUTHWESTERN PANHANDLE AND MUCH OF THE SOUTH PLAINS * Timing...Noon to 8 PM. * Wind...Southwest at 15 to 20 mph at the 20 foot level. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Critically dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Walsh FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Marshall. In northeast North Dakota, Grand Forks and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1243 PM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grafton, Park River, Minto, Hoople, Fordville, Edinburg, Forest River, Pisek, Warsaw, Oakwood, Forest River Colony, Veseleyville, Inkster, Auburn, Voss, Nash, Conway, Mandt, Big Woods and Cashel.
WALSH COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Kittson. In northeast North Dakota, Cavalier and Pembina. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1245 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Crystal, Mountain, Hensel, St. Vincent, Hamilton, Milton, Bathgate, Leroy, Backoo, Glasston, Olga, Noyes, Akra and Joliette.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Aitkin, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued by 1 PM Friday. Target Area: Aitkin; Crow Wing The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Mississippi River At Aitkin affecting Aitkin and Crow Wing Counties. For the Mississippi at Aitkin, minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Aitkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, The boat ramp at Aitkin city park floods. A few driveways become covered with water in the Cedarbrook area. Minor flooding of farmland occurs in the Cedarbrook community. At 15.0 feet, A few homes become surrounded by water in the Cedarbrook neighborhood near Eagle Rd. The Aitkin city park becomes flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Thursday was 13.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.4 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.7 feet on 05/03/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mississippi River Aitkin 13.0 13.7 Thu 11 am CD 13.8 14.0 14.3
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Kittson. In northeast North Dakota, Cavalier and Pembina. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1245 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Crystal, Mountain, Hensel, St. Vincent, Hamilton, Milton, Bathgate, Leroy, Backoo, Glasston, Olga, Noyes, Akra and Joliette.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy