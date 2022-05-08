ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police shoot, kill man who shot at officers, investigators say

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A man who shot at Wenatchee police officers during a confrontation was shot and killed, according to the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit.

At 8:27 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area of North Chelan Avenue and Palouse Street for a report of a man shooting into the Living Hope Church.

When officers arrived, they confronted the man.

The man shot at the police, striking an officer, investigators said. Police returned fire and killed the man.

The officer who was struck suffered injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators have not released any further details about the shooting, which is under investigation.

