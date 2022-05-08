Michael B. Jordan Finds Buyer for Hollywood Hills Home

It is an unshakeable friendship that has lasted since they were teens, and although fans have continued to try to convince them to reignite their romance,Bow Wow and Angela Simmons insist that they are just good friends. They dated many moons ago and there were rumors of a possible reconciliation due to their internet antics, but the two have made it clear that regardless of what the world thinks they should be, their friendship is more important.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO