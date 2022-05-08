ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Presque Isle man killed after being struck by SUV

By WABI News Desk
wabi.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A Presque Isle man was killed after being struck by...

www.wabi.tv

wabi.tv

Vassalboro man killed in crash Tuesday morning

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Police say a Vassalboro man was killed Tuesday morning after a crash in Skowhegan. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Eaton Mountain Road. Police say the victim, 51-year-old Shawn Nutt, was driving a vehicle that left the road and hit a tree. They say Nutt was...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
B98.5

Local Hero! Construction Worker Rescues Maine Sheriff

Normally, when we hear about people being rescued, it is the first responders that are doing the saving. Not this time, though!. According to WMTW, on Wednesday afternoon, Tyler Leonard, of Turner, rescued Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce. According to the TV station website, Sheriff Kevin Joyce was kayaking on...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Winterport man facing charges after stealing items in Brooks

BROOKS, Maine (WABI) - A Winterport man is facing charges after police say he stole more than $10,000 worth of items in Brooks. 65-year-old James Hatch is charged with burglary and theft. State Police say they were called to a home on Morgan Pitch Road for a burglary last week.
BROOKS, ME
foxbangor.com

Incarcerated Maine man dies after attack by cell mate

WINDHAM — A Maine man incarcerated at a Windham prison died after an assault in his cell left him hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury. According to the Maine Department of Corrections, 30-year-old Renaldo Jones died Tuesday under the supervision of medical staff. Investigators believed Jones was attacked by...
WINDHAM, ME
wabi.tv

Officials investigating cause of Farmingdale fire

FARMINGDALE, Maine (WABI) - Fire destroyed a house and barn in Farmingdale this afternoon. It happened around 1 pm on Northern Avenue. We’re told no one was injured. According to the Kennebec Journal, the more than 120-year-old house was being renovated to be resold. The owner told the paper...
FARMINGDALE, ME
Ellsworth American

Man killed in Township 22 crash

ELLSWORTH — An Indian Township man died after he was thrown from his motorcycle, which was hit head-on by a sedan while traveling on Airline Road in Township 22 May 7, according to Maine Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss. Meanwhile, the operator of the sedan fled on foot and...
INDIAN TOWNSHIP, ME
wabi.tv

Milford road closed Monday morning

MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - The Greenfield Road in Milford was blocked off for a while Monday morning as authorities worked to help an armed person in crisis. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, after getting the call around 9 a.m., crisis negotiators, Special Response Team members, and medical services from Orono and Milford worked together to develop a safe resolution.
MILFORD, ME
wabi.tv

Lamoine man charged with stealing missing brother’s tools

LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Hancock County District Attorney Matt Foster says the twin brother of a man missing since February has been charged with stealing his brother’s tools. 41-year-old Lincoln Snowdeal of Lamoine is charged with theft by unauthorized taking for allegedly taking tools that belonged to Anson Snowdeal.
LAMOINE, ME

