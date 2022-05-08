Presque Isle man killed after being struck by SUV

CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Cumberland County Sheriff was treated for mild hypothermia, after a kayaking accident in Sebago Lake on Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff Kevin Joyce who had overturned his kayak was rescued by construction worker Tyler Leonard of Turner. Leonard pulled Joyce out of the water by canoe. “I get...
Police have released the identities of two people who died by suicide when they were hit by an Amtrak train in Biddeford over the weekend. 24-year-old Richard Martello and 23-year-old Shawnia Maffiola were lying on the tracks on Sunday as the train approached. According to the Portland Press Herald, the...
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Police say a Vassalboro man was killed Tuesday morning after a crash in Skowhegan. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Eaton Mountain Road. Police say the victim, 51-year-old Shawn Nutt, was driving a vehicle that left the road and hit a tree. They say Nutt was...
According to WGME 13, a Maine man is in custody following a Tuesday incident involving a high-speed chase with a motorcycle. WGME reports that deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull over a motorcycle that was passing several vehicles at the same time. The rider refused to...
PORTLAND, Maine — An accident involving a Maine State Police cruiser happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Marginal Way and Franklin Street. One witness told WMTW that the cruiser had its blue lights flashing when it was hit. This article will be updated.
BROOKS, Maine (WABI) - A Winterport man is facing charges after police say he stole more than $10,000 worth of items in Brooks. 65-year-old James Hatch is charged with burglary and theft. State Police say they were called to a home on Morgan Pitch Road for a burglary last week.
WINDHAM — A Maine man incarcerated at a Windham prison died after an assault in his cell left him hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury. According to the Maine Department of Corrections, 30-year-old Renaldo Jones died Tuesday under the supervision of medical staff. Investigators believed Jones was attacked by...
A Maine man is now in custody following a crash that happened Saturday night and resulted in the death of a motorcycle rider. According to WABI TV 5, police are saying that alcohol was a likely factor in a crash that killed an Indian Township man on Saturday evening. Officials...
FARMINGDALE, Maine (WABI) - Fire destroyed a house and barn in Farmingdale this afternoon. It happened around 1 pm on Northern Avenue. We’re told no one was injured. According to the Kennebec Journal, the more than 120-year-old house was being renovated to be resold. The owner told the paper...
MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - The Greenfield Road in Milford was blocked off for a while Monday morning as authorities worked to help an armed person in crisis. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, after getting the call around 9 a.m., crisis negotiators, Special Response Team members, and medical services from Orono and Milford worked together to develop a safe resolution.
LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Hancock County District Attorney Matt Foster says the twin brother of a man missing since February has been charged with stealing his brother’s tools. 41-year-old Lincoln Snowdeal of Lamoine is charged with theft by unauthorized taking for allegedly taking tools that belonged to Anson Snowdeal.
