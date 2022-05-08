Flood Warning issued for Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton; Morrison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MILLE LACS...EASTERN BENTON AND SOUTHEASTERN MORRISON COUNTIES At 1153 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Foley, or 18 miles east of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Milaca, Foley, Foreston, Glendorado, Granite Ledge, Pease, Gilman, Oak Park, Ronneby and Rum River. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
