Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued Friday evening by 845 PM CDT. Target Area: Brown The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Stratford affecting Brown and Spink Counties. James River At Columbia affecting Brown County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...James River At Columbia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, The water reaches the bottom of the bridge at the gauging location on Brown County 16 * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:15 PM CDT Thursday was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 18.1 feet. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BROWN COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO